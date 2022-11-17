DAWN.COM Logo

There has never been any truth to Imran’s foreign conspiracy claims: US

Dawn.com Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 17, 2022 12:30pm

The United States has asserted that there had never been any truth to former premier Imran Khan’s allegations of Washington orchestrating a regime change conspiracy to oust his government and reiterated its resolve not to let “misinformation” and “propaganda” come in the way of its bilateral ties with Pakistan.

“As we’ve previously said, there has — there is not and there has never been a truth to these allegations, but I don’t have anything additional to offer,” US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said during a press briefing on Wednesday when asked to comment on the PTI’s chief’s apparent “backtracking” on the allegations.

Since his removal from public office through a no-confidence vote in April — the first such ouster of any prime minister in Pakistan’s history — Imran has been blaming the US and the incumbent dispensation in Islamabad of colluding and conspiring to overthrow his government.

But in a recent interview to Financial Times, he said he no longer “blamed” the US administration for his removal from power, and that he wanted a “dignified” relationship between Washington and Islamabad.

“As far as I’m concerned it is over, it’s behind me,” he said about the alleged US role in the purported conspiracy.

His remarks were seen by opponents as him backtracking on his allegations but the PTI leadership, including Imran, maintained that his statements were misconstrued and taken out of context.

When Vedant’s comments were sought on the matter on Wednesday, he began by saying: “The US values our longstanding cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests.

“That remains unchanged.”

He also clarified that the US did not have “a position on one political candidate of a party versus another.

“We support peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles. And ultimately, we will not let propaganda, misinformation and disinformation get in the way of any bilateral relationship, including our valued bilateral partner with Pakistan.”

Asked to elaborate further, Vendant said, “As we’ve previously said, there has — there is not and there has never been a truth to these allegations, but I don’t have anything additional to offer.”

It was then pointed out to him that in the Financial Times interview, Imran had also termed his visit to Russia on the eve of Moscow’s launch of an offensive on Ukraine “embarrassing”.

The timing of the visit last year was questioned but the then-PTI government had defended the visit, describing it as a move in line with policy shift to geoeconomics.

And Imran also explained to Financial Times that the visit was organised months in advance.

To this end, Vedant said, “I really don’t have anything else to offer on foreign minister — or former prime minister Khan’s comments on that.”

On “rumours” about the PTI leadership meeting the US ambassador in Islamabad, Vendant said, “I don’t have any specific meetings or calls to read out.”

Imran denies backtracking on regime change conspiracy

For his part, Imran — in an interview with France 24 late on Wednesday — said that he never backtracked on his claims regarding a foreign conspiracy leading to his ouster in April.

Imran said that according to the cipher, the document on which the PTI has based the US-backed regime change narrative, US official Donald Lu told the Pakistani ambassador in Washington that there would be consequences for the South Asian nation unless he was ousted through the no-confidence vote.

“The next day the vote of no-confidence is tabled and […] the government is toppled. Now, what I actually said was that that is behind me. Just because my government was toppled by the US, I should not let that get in the way of what is in the interest of the people of Pakistan.”

He said having good relations with the US was in Pakistan’s interest.

“So, that’s exactly what I said. I never backtracked on this. The cipher exists. It was put in front of the cabinet. It was put in front of the National Security [Committee]. It is now with the chief justice where we wanted him to hold an independent inquiry.

“So there was no question of backtracking on that.”

Pak US Ties
Pakistan

Babban
Nov 17, 2022 11:58am
Patel again! Now they will put the blame on indian lobby.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Nov 17, 2022 11:59am
Says the country which told the world that Iraq possessed WMD so let’s attack Iraq. US is the biggest lier in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Sharlone
Nov 17, 2022 11:59am
That statement may be true, but changing regimes which America does not like is also done often.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Nov 17, 2022 11:59am
We as a Nation will never trust you ! Leave us alone . Sensible people do exist in this country .
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Nov 17, 2022 11:59am
Because US doesn't consider covert operations to change regimes as conspiracies!
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Nov 17, 2022 12:00pm
Everyone speaks lies but IK speaks white lies and black truths.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Nov 17, 2022 12:00pm
In other words the US who have a policy of regime change have nothing to do with nothing, lets not forget Biden also said the campaign in Afghanistan was a success.........so are they credible?
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Nov 17, 2022 12:00pm
No body believes USA spokesman...US well known for regime change
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar Abbas
Nov 17, 2022 12:01pm
Well IK was right. But might is also right.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Nov 17, 2022 12:02pm
Why should we believe an Indian origin US spokesman and not a true Pakistani leader IK Niazi?
Reply Recommend 0
Talha
Nov 17, 2022 12:04pm
Says and country that has attacked free nations on false pretexts and has brought regime changes all over the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 17, 2022 12:04pm
@Sharlone, America had done 83 regime changes
Reply Recommend 0
vin
Nov 17, 2022 12:05pm
@Akram, It was told by Germans, and USA attacked to establish human rights. Iraqi had no problem. Why are you concerned about Iraq?
Reply Recommend 0
Maria
Nov 17, 2022 12:06pm
Lol has IK ever stick to one narrative ever???
Reply Recommend 0
vin
Nov 17, 2022 12:06pm
@Sharlone, There was no attack on Pakistan to change the require as claimed by Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Qbmx
Nov 17, 2022 12:06pm
Patel calling IK NAZI a LIAR! well said.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman A
Nov 17, 2022 12:07pm
America can not be trusted many times has us attempted regime change? According to one study, the U.S. performed at least 81 overt and covert known interventions in foreign elections during the period 1946–2000. According to another study, the U.S. engaged in 64 covert and six overt attempts at regime change during the Cold War. It's a part of their history, why would they have not done it this time?
Reply Recommend 0
IK
Nov 17, 2022 12:09pm
Look who’s talking. Liars can never be truthful. Would they ever accept their role in regime change?
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Nov 17, 2022 12:09pm
No problem, Imran has himself no issue with it as he now wants to "move forward"
Reply Recommend 0
Hkiahs
Nov 17, 2022 12:09pm
Yes but No body in the world believes USA spokesman...US well known for regime change
Reply Recommend 0
MBR
Nov 17, 2022 12:11pm
It’s unbelievable that the people still continue with this narrative whilst Niazi has distanced himself from it. Stop this nonsense! They are happy with Niazi destroying the country for a certain cause.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 17, 2022 12:12pm
Imran Khan must answer this. Imran Khan has made some comments about big power as Prime Minister. That is important. It is favorite pass time hobby some of our leaders who don't have any recognition/credibility to criticizing America that is understandable. Imran Khan position is different.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed (UK)
Nov 17, 2022 12:13pm
Hang on a minute... what? comment on the PTI’s chief’s apparent “backtracking” on the allegations ? When did he backtrack at all? He is being miquoted and this is wrong. I would like to understand who asked the question as the motive of the question is pretty obvious!!
Reply Recommend 0
rana1
Nov 17, 2022 12:13pm
To all supporter of IK claims, how was regime change going to serve USA? We all know that Pakistan has served USA with or without regime change including other countries, who have done the same. IK lying narratives are no longer believed by foreign governments.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed (UK)
Nov 17, 2022 12:14pm
@Babban, and why not..
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Qamar
Nov 17, 2022 12:15pm
This statement is untenable!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Akbar
Nov 17, 2022 12:16pm
So sipher was fake and no demarche was issued to US ambassador in Islamabad?
Reply Recommend 0
Cye
Nov 17, 2022 12:17pm
If there is no truth then y u giving explanation so quickly?
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Nov 17, 2022 12:17pm
we don't believe, the way Govt changed in Pakistan and all the opposition parties who used to be each other enemy united under the umbrella of PDM, the PTI deviant MNA visiting US Embassy just before the no confidence motion and the demarche have been sent to USA are clear signal of US interference,
Reply Recommend 0
ABKhan
Nov 17, 2022 12:22pm
What else were we expecting? The nation who lied and killed millions in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and South America on the pack of lies will come out and say yes we were involved?
Reply Recommend 0
Janan
Nov 17, 2022 12:23pm
Liar liar liar. Your reputation precedes you regime change manufacturers!
Reply Recommend 0
Najam Sethi
Nov 17, 2022 12:25pm
Kudos to Imran Khan, he has proved to be a brave individual who has guts to make it official to the world on existence of rogue elements within the powers in Pakistan. This is exactly why Biden called it most dangerous country!
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Nov 17, 2022 12:29pm
PTI probably exaggerated the real situation for political gain but US is notorious for engineering regime changes.
Reply Recommend 0
Naxalite
Nov 17, 2022 12:30pm
Yes we believe you lol
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Nov 17, 2022 12:30pm
@Mak , we can start by leaving americans alone.lets not ask them for money and lets not go to USA.its that simple.
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Nov 17, 2022 12:30pm
Niazi lies exposed. What a fall from grace. His hunger for power really led to unprecedented humiliation
Reply Recommend 0
Tumgan Dulogho
Nov 17, 2022 12:31pm
Another puncture by Imran Khan! In a country that is suffering a grave humanitarian crisis from floods, acute financial stress, extremely high inflation and to top all, serious security threats..every one..politicians, media, people..are all focused on only one thing.. who will be next COAS!!
Reply Recommend 0
HUSSAIN WAZIR
Nov 17, 2022 12:34pm
wondering., if U.S haven't been part of regime change in several countries ?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 17, 2022 12:36pm
And yet, the US regime change operations in the past have been well known.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 17, 2022 12:38pm
Then what do you really mean by saying to the ambassador remove Imran Khan or else? And then suddenly he was removed when the whole cabal of the opposition was glued together!
Reply Recommend 0
Raja Jee
Nov 17, 2022 12:40pm
If we start believing US then Iraq had WMDs and was threat to whole world!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 17, 2022 12:40pm
@F Khan, PDM & Modi brigade good at spreading Disinformation only!!
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Nov 17, 2022 12:44pm
Default is coming and these goons don’t care. They are trying to kill its public leaders while collecting money for themselves
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Nov 17, 2022 12:46pm
IK is a habitual liar who is capable of doing anything to get back in power.
Reply Recommend 0
apakmuslim
Nov 17, 2022 12:47pm
IK is a liar. He wrongfully charged US for his mistakes, blunders
Reply Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Nov 17, 2022 12:48pm
Who the fool believes in you?? You have lost the credibility..
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Nov 17, 2022 12:49pm
Would US ever say YES to conspiracy against Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Saqib Ali
Nov 17, 2022 12:50pm
So the US is supposed to admit it before simpleton Pakistanis believe it?
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Nov 17, 2022 12:52pm
@RAT©, Use your head for a change.
Reply Recommend 0
ALI
Nov 17, 2022 12:55pm
we do not believe USA
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Nov 17, 2022 12:57pm
This allegation by IK has damaged Pakistan relationships not only with Anerica but other countries as well
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Nov 17, 2022 12:57pm
@Akram, But their aid, food,money,humanitarian aid is welcomed from a lair country.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Nov 17, 2022 12:58pm
You say and we believe? The US is the biggest liar on this planet earth.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Nov 17, 2022 12:59pm
@Munna, Reject the USA flood help.
Reply Recommend 0
UFO
Nov 17, 2022 01:01pm
I will totally believe a guy who looks and talks like this
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Nov 17, 2022 01:04pm
After regime change this is the way to protect your assets
Reply Recommend 0
Zain
Nov 17, 2022 01:06pm
Yes you are absolutely right Our memories are full with your truthiness and fair play.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Jang
Nov 17, 2022 01:08pm
Leave the matter of IK aside for once and for all as he is fallen out of grace. But do you really want a prosperous and developed Pakistan than help the current regime that has been embroiled in extreme hardship to steer the ship of economy.. what right now the people of Pakistan needs a generous assistance package keeping in view the devastation of the recent floods if your government is that serious and cares about us.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 17, 2022 01:13pm
@Irfan_Sydney, Insecure cross-border trolls pretend not to be Indians, feel ashamed!
Reply Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Nov 17, 2022 01:16pm
Imran Khan now is proving to be a political liability for Pakistan. If he comes to power, Pakistan will be doomed .
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad
Nov 17, 2022 01:18pm
So now after imported government do they expect us to believe what Americans are saying?
Reply Recommend 0

