DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 15, 2022

Cold wave sweeps KP after heavy rain, snowfall

Dawn Report Published November 15, 2022 Updated November 15, 2022 10:31am

PESHAWAR: Temperatures plummeted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday after heavy rains and first snowfall of the winter season.

However, no damage to public life or property was reported.

The rainfall, which began in the provincial capital on Sunday morning, continued throughout the night and next day.

The Met Department said Pattan area of Kohistan region received the highest amount of rain i.e. 34 millimeters followed by Balakot (32), Malam Jabba and Kakul (23), Upper Dir (20), Cherat (20), Saidu Sharif (14), Drosh (9) and Peshawar (8).

Swat records high tourist arrivals

It forecast rain coupled with wind and thunderstorms as well as light snowfall on hills for Dir, Swat, Chitral, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Kurram, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat and Mardan districts.

However, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts today (Tuesday).

Swat recorded the first wave of snowfall on Sunday night attracting large crowds of tourists from Peshawar, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other cities. High tourist arrivals were reported in Malam Jabba, Gabin Jabba and Kalam valleys.

The tourists said they had showed up to enjoy snowfall, a rarity in their areas.

Iram Rafi of Rawalpindi told Dawn in Malam Jabba that she and other family members had planned the Swat visit in light of snowfall forecast.

“It is always mesmerising to see snowflakes descend calmly,” she said.

The district administration said heavy machinery had been placed on the roads to clear snow.

“The snow clearance exercise in Malam Jabba that began on Sunday night has been completed. The road is clear to traffic,” said deputy commissioner Junaid Khan.

Snowfall was also reported in upper parts of Shangla district on Monday.

Upper parts of the district including Shangla Top, Yakhtangay, Ajmeer, Spenghar, Kandaw and other areas received snow turning the weather chilly.

Thandiani, Nathiagali, Ayubia, Dongagali, Changlagali and other hilly areas of Abbottabad district recorded the first snowfall of the winter season.

The temperature dropped below the freezing point in Abbottabad and Galiyat due to overnight rain and snowfall with breezy winds.

According to spokesman for the Galiyat Development Authority Ahsan Hameed, snowploughs have been placed in Nathiagali, Dongagali, Changlagali and Barain, while all relevant staff members have been told to remove snow from the main Abbottabad-Murree Road.

Three-four inch snowfall was reported in Changlagali. The administration set up two ‘control rooms’ in Nathiagali and Changlagali for tourist information and assistance.

Rain and snow also fell in upper parts of Hazara division causing cold to sweep through the region.

It began raining on Sunday night in Mansehra, Torghar, Upper and Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts and continued intermittently all through the day. The snowfall blocked links roads in mountainous areas.

Cold gripped Khyber district, including its Tirah valley, on Monday after the first snowfall of the winter season.

People in most parts of the valley stayed indoors to prevent extreme weather. The Bargh Markaz market wore a deserted look as shoppers stayed away.

Resident Nauroz Khan said the start of the winter season had led to the indoor use of coal-fired traditional steel stoves.

He complained about a hike in gas cylinder prices.

Battagram and its adjoining areas also recorded heavy rain and snowfall.

A cold wave swept through Battagram, Ajmera, Chappargram, Peshora, Shamlai, Batamori, Kuzabanda, Allai, Rao Kotkay, Koshgram, Asharban, Bateela, KhaperoSoka and Chail Sar areas.

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Presidential interest
15 Nov, 2022

Presidential interest

It is best that President Alvi is actively looking for solutions rather than leaving politics to Imran and the Sharifs alone.
A test case
15 Nov, 2022

A test case

THE trial of Rao Anwar for the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud is a test case. It will determine whether the criminal...
Mental health dilemma
15 Nov, 2022

Mental health dilemma

THE findings of a recent study concerning the high prevalence of suicide cases in Gilgit-Baltistan present a ...
Premature optimism?
14 Nov, 2022

Premature optimism?

PAKISTAN’S current account deficit appears to have been reined in. Has it, though? The numbers for the first...
After the final
14 Nov, 2022

After the final

THE final was in the balance with four overs to play, with Pakistan marginally ahead of England on the...
Vulnerable flood victims
14 Nov, 2022

Vulnerable flood victims

THOUGH the nation may be gripped by high politics, the miseries being faced by millions of flood victims —...