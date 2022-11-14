DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 14, 2022

Six coal miners kidnapped in Mach

Saleem Shahid Published November 14, 2022 Updated November 14, 2022 09:02am

QUETTA: Unidentified armed men kidnapped six coal miners from the Mach coal field in Kachhi district, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, a few armed men entered the coal field area on Saturday and kidnapped six people working at different coal mines.

The miners, working at mine no. 172, were identified as Sartaj, Jumadar, Rozi Khan, Barkat Ali, Amanullah and Jamal Khan Kakar. Their co-workers informed Mach police about the incident.

Security forces launched a search operation in the area to recover the abductees.

The police said it was too early to speculate on the motive for the kidnappings. “We are investigating the matter and a search operation has been launched in the mountainous area of Mach and surrounding areas for early recovery of the kidnapped mine workers,” a senior Mach police official said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the incident.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Premature optimism?
14 Nov, 2022

Premature optimism?

PAKISTAN’S current account deficit appears to have been reined in. Has it, though? The numbers for the first...
After the final
14 Nov, 2022

After the final

THE final was in the balance with four overs to play, with Pakistan marginally ahead of England on the...
Vulnerable flood victims
14 Nov, 2022

Vulnerable flood victims

THOUGH the nation may be gripped by high politics, the miseries being faced by millions of flood victims —...
Complicating matters
Updated 13 Nov, 2022

Complicating matters

Convictions and feelings cannot overrule facts and reasoning when the stakes are so high.
Uncover the facts
13 Nov, 2022

Uncover the facts

ARSHAD Sharif’s murder last month is shaping up to be an Agatha Christie-style whodunnit in which several actors...
Thrashing protesters
13 Nov, 2022

Thrashing protesters

PROTESTS in Pakistan by government employees are not a novel phenomenon. However, the frequent use of unnecessary...