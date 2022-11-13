DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 13, 2022

You say Cambodia, Biden says Colombia

AFP Published November 13, 2022 Updated November 13, 2022 09:07am
US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken attend the Asean-US summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, November 12. — Reuters
US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken attend the Asean-US summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, November 12. — Reuters

PHNOM PENH: South­east Asian regional bloc Asean gained a surprise new member from the other side of the world Saturday — at least for an instant, courtesy of a verbal slip by US President Joe Biden.

“I want to thank the prime minister for Colom­bia’s leadership as Asean chair,” Biden said as he opened talks with regional leaders in Phnom Penh chaired by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

South America’s Colom­bia seems to be on the US president’s mind, because he made the same mistake as he set out from the White House for his long trip to Asia.

He told reporters he was “heading over to Colombia”, before quickly correcting himself to say, “I mean Cambodia”. Biden, who turns 80 this month, has been known as a gaffe machine for much of his storied career in Washington.

His latest glitch, while geo­graphically challenged, was still perhaps less glaring than Vice President Ka­mala Harris’s statement during a September visit to the demilitarised zone separating North and South Korea.

On that occasion Harris said that the US has “an alliance with the Republic of North Korea. And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring”.

Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sheila Kijawani
Nov 13, 2022 09:27am
Germany and Japan anyone?..Nothing compared to the ‘slip of tongue’ ‘out of context’ statements by Pakistani trump IK!
Reply Recommend 0
Saira Khan
Nov 13, 2022 10:02am
With a VP like Kamala Devi handling affairs back home, no wonder this poor man is under so much pressure.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Complicating matters
Updated 13 Nov, 2022

Complicating matters

Convictions and feelings cannot overrule facts and reasoning when the stakes are so high.
Uncover the facts
13 Nov, 2022

Uncover the facts

ARSHAD Sharif’s murder last month is shaping up to be an Agatha Christie-style whodunnit in which several actors...
Thrashing protesters
13 Nov, 2022

Thrashing protesters

PROTESTS in Pakistan by government employees are not a novel phenomenon. However, the frequent use of unnecessary...
A political solution
Updated 12 Nov, 2022

A political solution

EARLIER this year, the parties that make up the present dispensation made a constitutional effort to dislodge the...
Multiple seats
12 Nov, 2022

Multiple seats

A PRIVATE bill moved in the National Assembly on Thursday by an opposition lawmaker seeking limits on the number of...
Unsporting behaviour
12 Nov, 2022

Unsporting behaviour

AS the kick-off to the World Cup in Qatar nears, there has been a relentless campaign, originating mostly from...