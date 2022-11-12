DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 12, 2022

Denmark-based quartet called up as Pakistan name squad for Nepal friendly

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published November 12, 2022 Updated November 12, 2022 11:06am

KARACHI: Nearly three years after leading the line for Pakistan in their last outing, Hassan Bashir will once again adorn the captain’s arm-band when the national football team makes its international return in an international friendly against Nepal next week.

Hassan was one of four Denmark-based players selected by head coach Shahzad Anwar and is one of four in the squad for the match against Nepal in Kathmandu on Nov 16 who faced off against Cambodia over two legs in the first qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup back in June 2019.

Goalkeeper Yousuf Butt and midfielder Adnan Mohammed are the other foreign-based players who featured in that tie which Pakistan lost 4-1 on aggregate alongside Wapda defender Mohammad Umar Hayat, who has been named vice-captain.

Since then, Pakistan have missed out on international action due to the long-running crisis in the Pakistan Football Federation despite global football body FIFA installing a Normalisation Committee to oversee affairs of the game in the country.

After the Normalisation Committee was appointed in September 2019, the raging Covid-19 pandemic meant that international sport came to a stop. Then, Pakistan was suspended by FIFA for a 15-month period after the NC was thrown out of office.

Since the ban was lifted at the end of June this year, the NC has tried to get the game back on track with former PFF technical director Shahzad being appointed to prepare the team for the first qualifying round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is slated to be held in October next year.

There has been an extensive training camp for local-based players but instead entrusting players with whom they had worked on for months, Pakistan have turned to three foreign-based players who are well past their prime.

The 35-year-old Hassan and Yousuf, 33, are currently on the books of Danish third-division side Ishoj IF. Adnan, once a devastating playmaker, is now playing in the Denmark’s fourth-division while undergoing rehabilitation for a gambling addiction.

However, Abdullah Iqbal — the final member of the Denmark-based quartet selected for the game against Nepal — seems the brightest prospect. The uncapped 20-year-old defender plays for B93 in Denmark’s second division.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Saqib Hanif, Yousuf Butt, Abdul Basit; Defenders: Mohammad Umar Hayat, Zain Jr, Sohail Khan, Syed Junaid Shah, Abdullah Shah, Mamoon Musa, Abdullah Iqbal, Sardar Wali, Haseeb Khan; Midfielders: Umair Ali, Zain-ul-Abideen Ishaq, Abdul Qadeer Khan, Alamgir Ghazi, Adnan Mohammed, Adnan Saeed; Forwards: Hassan Bashir, Mohammad Afzaal, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Waleed Khan, Shayek Dost.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A political solution
Updated 12 Nov, 2022

A political solution

EARLIER this year, the parties that make up the present dispensation made a constitutional effort to dislodge the...
Multiple seats
12 Nov, 2022

Multiple seats

A PRIVATE bill moved in the National Assembly on Thursday by an opposition lawmaker seeking limits on the number of...
Unsporting behaviour
12 Nov, 2022

Unsporting behaviour

AS the kick-off to the World Cup in Qatar nears, there has been a relentless campaign, originating mostly from...
Interest-free economy
11 Nov, 2022

Interest-free economy

Conversion to a interest-free financial system demands thorough and extensive research.
On to the finals
11 Nov, 2022

On to the finals

HISTORY is repeating itself, three decades later. It’s a Pakistan-England final at a World Cup in Australia albeit...
Khokhar’s resignation
11 Nov, 2022

Khokhar’s resignation

IT is the misfortune of Pakistani politics that even those who speak the loudest about their love for democracy ...