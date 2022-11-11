DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 11, 2022

Federal Shariat Court asks Nadra to define ‘transgender’

APP Published November 11, 2022 Updated November 11, 2022 09:27am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Thurs­day directed the Nadra to submit a report within 15 days on the definition of transgender and the procedure for issuing identity cards to them.

A bench headed by acting FSC Chief Justice Syed Muhammad Anwar took up the case filed against the Trans­gender Persons (Protec­tion of Rights) Act, 2018.

During the hearing, the chief justice asked how Nadra defined transgender male and transgender female.

The counsel for Nadra replied that Regulation 13 of the issuing authority had become ineffective with the introduction of the Transgender Act, adding that even before the act was promulgated, Nadra would issue identity cards to transgender individuals. Since the act, transgender individuals have the letter ‘X’ written for their gender, instead of M or F, he added.

The chief justice also asked the counsel to explain under what procedure Nadra was determining the transgender identity.

Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed informed the court that film named ‘Joyland’ about transgender persons was being released in Pakistan on Nov 18.

He claimed that the Censor Board had cleared the release of the film without even viewing it.

He requested the court to issue a stay order on all matters related to the Transgender Act until the issue was resolved.

The FSC chief justice asked how many people had benefited from the law.

He said according to reports, the number of beneficiaries of the Transgender Act was zero.

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Interest-free economy
11 Nov, 2022

Interest-free economy

Conversion to a interest-free financial system demands thorough and extensive research.
On to the finals
11 Nov, 2022

On to the finals

HISTORY is repeating itself, three decades later. It’s a Pakistan-England final at a World Cup in Australia albeit...
Khokhar’s resignation
11 Nov, 2022

Khokhar’s resignation

IT is the misfortune of Pakistani politics that even those who speak the loudest about their love for democracy ...
Changing winds?
10 Nov, 2022

Changing winds?

There have been murmurs that army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa may be asked to stay.
Global responsibility
10 Nov, 2022

Global responsibility

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has rightly reiterated his stand that climate change is a joint global responsibility...
Diamer school arson
10 Nov, 2022

Diamer school arson

THE obscurantists’ war on education continues, as a girls’ school in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district was...