DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 10, 2022

SC upholds SHC decision barring Pemra from suspending TV channel licences

Haseeb Bhatti Published November 10, 2022 Updated November 10, 2022 02:57pm

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a high court judgement revoking the suspension of broadcast media licences by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (Pemra).

A three-member SC bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan and also comprising Justices Munib Akhtar and Sayyed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi, issued the verdict on the authority’s plea challenging the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) 2021 ruling.

In its ruling last year, the SHC had held that the power to suspend broadcast media licences contained in Section 30 of the Pemra Ordinance 2002 could not be delegated to the authority’s chairman or any official without framing rules.

The ruling was issued on a plea filed by the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA).

During today’s hearing, Justice Akhtar noted that the power to suspend licences could be given to the Pemra head but questioned under what rules and laws it would be delegated.

“Can the authority (Pemra) give the powers to hire or dismiss a grade three officer?” he asked.

The PBA’s counsel, Faisal Siddiqui, noted that the Pemra chairperson had shut down television channels four times during a single month. “If a channel is closed for 10 days, it sees its end,” he contended.

Justice Ahsan observed that it was necessary to frame the relevant rules. “Who they empower is a different matter,” he added.

The judge further observed that the rules had not been framed for the past 20 years.

“And it has been a year since the high court’s judgement. Still, the rules have not been devised,” he said.

Making these observations, the bench upheld the SHC’s decision and disposed of the plea.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
Nov 10, 2022 03:00pm
And remove Pemra chief. Get the culprits who banned channels punished!
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Nov 10, 2022 03:56pm
Might as well get rid of pemra. Whats the Point? Make judges the rulers of everything. They make the law anyway. Bend it whichever way they want. Public are too blind.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Changing winds?
10 Nov, 2022

Changing winds?

There have been murmurs that army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa may be asked to stay.
Global responsibility
10 Nov, 2022

Global responsibility

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has rightly reiterated his stand that climate change is a joint global responsibility...
Diamer school arson
10 Nov, 2022

Diamer school arson

THE obscurantists’ war on education continues, as a girls’ school in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district was...
Unintelligent move
09 Nov, 2022

Unintelligent move

IF Imran Khan is to be believed, Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have been compromised. It is a stunning ...
Foreign currency curbs
09 Nov, 2022

Foreign currency curbs

THE purported government decision to restrict the purchase of foreign currency by individuals to $5,000 per day and...
Security for investors
09 Nov, 2022

Security for investors

FOREIGN investment is amongst the various remedies mentioned for addressing Pakistan’s chronic economic problems....