63pc Pakistanis say mobile devices improved their careers: study

ISLAMABAD: A study conducted by Telenor Asia has revealed that 63 per cent of Pakistanis believe mobile devices and mobile technology have significantly improved their careers and aided in developing their skills.

The report, based on a survey of over 8,000 mobile internet users across eight countries in South and Southeast Asia, highlights how the workplace has evolved exponentially over the past three years due to increasing influence of mobile devices in people’s daily life.

The study titled “Digital Lives Decoded”, launched in conjunction with Telenor Asia’s 25th anniversary, analyses how respondents across Asia are using their mobile phones to adapt to changing realities as new work cultures emerge after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study has been conducted in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Jorgen Rostrup, head of Telenor Asia, said in a statement that the study pointed to mobile connectivity as an enabler of productivity, progress, flexibility and economic opportunity. “Yet, we continue to see gaps in how this technology is used between urban and rural populations, large companies and SMEs, between industries and even between executives and their junior counterparts,” said Mr Rostrup.

Mobile devices are now seen as a way of generating income. Nearly half of the people surveyed for the study feel mobile devices have provided work and generated income opportunities that were unavailable before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Regarding quality of life, the study has highlighted that mobile technology has not just boosted income-generating opportunities; it has had a positive impact on quality of life generally.

Nearly half of the respondents felt that using a mobile device for work significantly improved their quality of life. In Pakistan, 46pc of the respondents believe mobile technology has dramatically improved their quality of life. The study says 44pc women believe their mobile devices provide them with greater access to work and income opportunities.

In addition, people remain highly concerned about their skills and ability to keep pace with advancing technology.

The aspect of trust is also preventing people from realising their full potential through mobile devices’ use in the world of work.

Speaking about the importance of understanding today’s changing workplace, Irfan Wahab Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Telenor Pakistan, said: “This is a defining moment for businesses as companies around the world are adapting to new and affective ways of work. In addition, mobile technology has unlocked new revenue streams and empowered individuals in new ways; and the Pakistani workforce, including freelancers, entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts to understand and utilise the opportunities surrounding mobile connectivity.”

According to the study, eight out of 10 respondents felt their performance and productivity have increased due to mobile technologies, with more than half believing their personal productivity has gone up by 20pc or more.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2022