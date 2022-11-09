DAWN.COM Logo

Women stopped from entering amusement parks in Afghan capital

Reuters Published November 9, 2022 Updated November 9, 2022 08:38pm
An Afghan man stands in an amusement park in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 9. — Reuters

Afghan women were stopped from entering amusement parks in Kabul on Wednesday after the Taliban’s morality ministry said there would be restrictions on women being able to access public parks.

A spokesperson for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (MPVPV) confirmed that women would be restricted from accessing parks when asked for comment by Reuters, but did not respond to requests to provide further details.

It was not clear how widely the restrictions applied or how they affected a previous rule from the MPVPV saying parks, including open-air spaces, must be segregated by gender and certain days would be aside for women.

Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesperson for the hardline Taliban administration, did not respond to a request for comment.

At a Kabul amusement park containing rides such as bumper cars and a Ferris wheel, Reuters witnesses observed several women being turned away by park officials, with Taliban agents present observing the situation.

Masooma, a Kabul resident who asked that only her first name be published for security reasons, had planned to take her grandchild to visit the park but was turned away.

“When a mother comes with their children, they must be allowed to enter the park, because these children haven’t seen anything good … they must play and be entertained,” she told Reuters. “I urged a lot to them, but they didn’t allow us to get inside the park, and now we are returning home.”

Two park operators, who asked to remain anonymous to speak on a sensitive matter, said they had been told by Taliban officials not to allow women to enter their parks.

Since taking over Afghanistan last year, the Taliban have said women should not leave the home without a male relative and must cover their faces, though some women in urban centres ignore the rule and some women have been permitted to work in government offices. The group also made a U-turn on signals it would open all girls’ high schools in March.

Western governments have said the group needs to reverse its course on women’s rights for any path towards formal recognition of the Taliban government.

The Taliban say they respect women’s rights in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law.

Constantine
Nov 09, 2022 08:38pm
This is a sad, depressing and unhappy nation with no joy nor humor.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Nov 09, 2022 08:39pm
So women cannot amuse themselves? What a wretched ideology.
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Nov 09, 2022 08:46pm
Afghanistan must learn from Pakistan. Pakistan is an enlightened progressive nation. The modern democracy and religious values knitted together in a beautiful way, such that most of the freedoms are there. Afghans say Pakistanis are their brothers, then they should follow brotherhood, and allow empowering women there.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 09, 2022 08:53pm
Taliban Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Nov 09, 2022 09:22pm
Seriously? That's not allowed in Islam either to restrict women from fun.
Reply Recommend 0
acorn
Nov 09, 2022 09:43pm
No wonder Afghanistan can't get International support. These are the same thugs that provided sanctuary to OBL and are complicit in 911 and the debacle it generated.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Amjad
Nov 09, 2022 09:46pm
Please seal off the border. We do not want this stone age culture spilling across.
Reply Recommend 0
Naim
Nov 09, 2022 09:54pm
What would you expect in Taliban controlled country?
Reply Recommend 0

