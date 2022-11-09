DAWN.COM Logo

Palestinian teen killed during Israeli incursion into West Bank

AFP | Dawn.com Published November 9, 2022 Updated November 9, 2022 02:36pm
<p>Friends and relatives of Palestinian Mahdi Hashsh, 15, mourn over his body at the hospital in the West Bank city of Nablus on November 9, 2022. — AFP</p>

A Palestinian teenager was killed on Wednesday in clashes with Israeli troops that erupted during a visit by right-wing politicians to a sensitive religious site in the occupied West Bank, multiple sources said.

The Palestinian health ministry said: “Mahdi Mohammad Hashash died of serious wounds caused by shrapnel that hit different parts of his body during the occupation’s incursion into Nablus,” the largest city in the northern West Bank.

The ministry said he was 15.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s secular Fatah movement, issued a statement claiming the minor as one of its members.

The Israeli military said troops were in the area to secure “the entrance of worshippers to Joseph’s Tomb”.

A Jewish settler organisation told AFP that eight Israeli politicians — current lawmakers and others elected on November 1 who have yet to be sworn in — were visiting Joseph’s Tomb.

The group included members of veteran hawk Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party and allies from the extreme right Religious Zionism bloc.

A surge in support for the far right in last week’s general election sealed victory for Netanyahu over centrist incumbent Yair Lapid, setting him up to form what may be the most right-wing government in Israel’s history.

The Israeli army said “shots were heard” at the site and troops “shot towards a terrorist who placed a bomb in the area”.

“A hit was identified,” it added, without directly commenting on Hashash’s death.

The army declined to confirm that the troops were guarding lawmakers, identifying the group only as “worshippers”.

The Palestinian office of religious sites considers Joseph’s Tomb to be an Islamic archaeological monument.

The Israeli army organises monthly escorted pilgrimages to the site but prohibits civilfrom ians entering on their own.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said three people were also wounded in the clashes.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967. This year is on track to be the deadliest in the territory since 2015.

Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Salim
Nov 09, 2022 03:03pm
Where are the so called human rights champions?
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Nov 09, 2022 03:05pm
Its ok. Here Neutrals are killing their own people!!!
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Nov 09, 2022 03:12pm
Resist to exist
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Nov 09, 2022 03:20pm
Irresponsible parents, who would allow a kid to clash with armed forces in hot zone?
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Nov 09, 2022 03:42pm
@Salim , Ask the parents who allowed their kid to clash with military, any sane person wouldn't do that. Shows the Mindset
Reply Recommend 0

