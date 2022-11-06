DAWN.COM Logo

PTI takes on ISPR for rejecting charges against military officer

Ikram Junaidi Published November 6, 2022 Updated November 6, 2022 08:39am
This combo photo shows PTI leaders Asad Umar (left) and Shireen Mazari. — DawnNewsTV
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday lashed out at the media wing of the armed forces over its statement rejecting the allegations of former prime minister Imran Khan against a military officer for being responsible for the Wazirabad attack.

The party also questioned that if no member of the institution ever did anything wrong, why were court-martials carried out.

Addressing the nation from Shau­kat Khanum Hospital after being shot during his party’s long march to Islamabad, Imran Khan had urged Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to hold the “black sheep” in his institution accountable.

A few hours later, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) rejected the “baseless and irresponsible” allegations by the PTI chairman against the military.

On Saturday, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar raised questions over the military’s statement, which he claimed made unfounded allegations against Mr Khan.

“He [Imran Khan] has never spoken against the institution. In fact, has always spoken about the need to strengthen the institution. Criticism of individuals should not be called criticism of institution,” he maintained.

In a series of tweets, the former minister also posed some questions to the ISPR and said the institution indeed deserved love, but not every individual in it.

“Question for ISPR: if no member of the institution does anything wrong, why are court martials carried out? Even general officers have been court-martialed in the past. If they do carry out acts that can be subject to court martial, why cannot they be criticised as individuals?” he tweeted.

“Any attempt to equate criticism of individuals with criticism of the institution is rejected. The institution deserves love and respect based on the sacrifices made by its members to protect the nation. Each and every individual is not necessarily worthy of that love & respect,” he added.

Former human rights minister Dr Shireen Mazari also criticised the ISPR for making a “political” statement against Imran Khan.

“The ISPR statement yesterday targeting Imran Khan for naming Gen Faisal as one of the ppl involved in assassination plot against him was uncalled for & frankly political. Let’s be clear: the army is an institution not defined by any one individual. It is an institution that is far greater than the sum of its parts & one which neither Khan nor others in PTI have criticised,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem of the PTI has called a meeting of party senators to discuss the issue of a video purportedly related to Senator Azam Swati. He has directed all the party senators to halt all their activities and reach Islamabad to devise a strategy over the issue.

Separately, Balochistan CM Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the “baseless allegation” levelled by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the Pakistan Army and termed it an attempt to hurt the sentiments and feelings of the entire nation.

“The nation was standing with the Pakistan Army yesterday, it is today and always will be,” the chief minister said, adding that all conspiracies to create distance between the nation and the army would be foiled.

Saleem Shahid in Quetta also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, November 6th, 2022

Comments (7)
Ali Khan(NYS)
Nov 06, 2022 08:31am
Absolutely nailed it.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 06, 2022 08:33am
Niazi is a shameless blatant Liar, a fake person. he staged a drama of fake firing and the name of drama was 'Shooting in own foot'. how 14 people got injuries with a single bullet? why he didnt do medicolegal in nearest BHU? Why he travelled 200 km if bullet has hit him? why not He Dissolve Punjab assembly yet if FIR is not been registered? this all was a stage show to gain sympathy vote and face-saving to call off long short march was squeezing with everypassing day.
Reply Recommend 0
Gal Wadh Gayi
Nov 06, 2022 08:41am
In the past Imran Khan and his insafian team has always ‘solved’ controversy by asking who benefits. Whoever seemingly benefited was assigned as guilty party. So question now is who is the beneficiary here??? An insipid long march ends with losing face.. a new life to dwindling IK support..new rhetoric after failure of conspiracy theories..hmm!
Reply Recommend 0
Chekmate
Nov 06, 2022 08:41am
Establishment should earn respect of people. But why will people respect them? What did establishment do to provide clean drinking water, jobs, SAFETY, QUALITY EDUCATION, BASIC HEALTHCARE and a corruption free environment to people?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 06, 2022 08:46am
Gloves are off. Now direct face-off between PTI and Army has begun. Who might win this time? Any guess?
Reply Recommend 0
Nazir Husain
Nov 06, 2022 08:54am
They aren’t black sheep. No one in the army goes rogue.
Reply Recommend 0
Carafe
Nov 06, 2022 08:56am
The PTI goon squad.
Reply Recommend 0

