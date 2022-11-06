PTI takes on ISPR for rejecting charges against military officer

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday lashed out at the media wing of the armed forces over its statement rejecting the allegations of former prime minister Imran Khan against a military officer for being responsible for the Wazirabad attack.

The party also questioned that if no member of the institution ever did anything wrong, why were court-martials carried out.

Addressing the nation from Shau­kat Khanum Hospital after being shot during his party’s long march to Islamabad, Imran Khan had urged Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to hold the “black sheep” in his institution accountable.

A few hours later, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) rejected the “baseless and irresponsible” allegations by the PTI chairman against the military.

On Saturday, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar raised questions over the military’s statement, which he claimed made unfounded allegations against Mr Khan.

“He [Imran Khan] has never spoken against the institution. In fact, has always spoken about the need to strengthen the institution. Criticism of individuals should not be called criticism of institution,” he maintained.

In a series of tweets, the former minister also posed some questions to the ISPR and said the institution indeed deserved love, but not every individual in it.

“Question for ISPR: if no member of the institution does anything wrong, why are court martials carried out? Even general officers have been court-martialed in the past. If they do carry out acts that can be subject to court martial, why cannot they be criticised as individuals?” he tweeted.

“Any attempt to equate criticism of individuals with criticism of the institution is rejected. The institution deserves love and respect based on the sacrifices made by its members to protect the nation. Each and every individual is not necessarily worthy of that love & respect,” he added.

Former human rights minister Dr Shireen Mazari also criticised the ISPR for making a “political” statement against Imran Khan.

“The ISPR statement yesterday targeting Imran Khan for naming Gen Faisal as one of the ppl involved in assassination plot against him was uncalled for & frankly political. Let’s be clear: the army is an institution not defined by any one individual. It is an institution that is far greater than the sum of its parts & one which neither Khan nor others in PTI have criticised,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem of the PTI has called a meeting of party senators to discuss the issue of a video purportedly related to Senator Azam Swati. He has directed all the party senators to halt all their activities and reach Islamabad to devise a strategy over the issue.

Separately, Balochistan CM Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the “baseless allegation” levelled by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the Pakistan Army and termed it an attempt to hurt the sentiments and feelings of the entire nation.

“The nation was standing with the Pakistan Army yesterday, it is today and always will be,” the chief minister said, adding that all conspiracies to create distance between the nation and the army would be foiled.

Saleem Shahid in Quetta also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, November 6th, 2022