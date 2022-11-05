DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 05, 2022

Lawyers boycott courts across KP against attack on Imran

Bureau Report Published November 5, 2022 Updated November 5, 2022 10:03am

PESHAWAR: Lawyers observed a strike across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday against the gun attack on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan demanding foolproof security for him by both federal and provincial governments.

The call for strike was given by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, which condemned the Nov 3 attempt on the life of Mr Imran in Punjab’s Wazirabad area and declared it an act of terrorism.

The lawyers boycotted courts, including the high court and its circuit benches in different cities.

In a news release issued here, KP Bar Council vice-chairman Mohammad Ali Khan Jadoon and chairman of the council’s executive committee Mohammad Ilyas Khan said the attack on the PTI chairman had raised questions about the overall security situation in the country.

They said that central leaders of a political party were not safe from terrorist attacks.

The council leader said that staging protests was the fundamental right of citizens and stopping them from from exercising that right was against the Constitution.

They prayed for the early recovery of Mr Imran and other people injured in the Wazirabad attack.

Also in the day, the Peshawar High Court Bar Association condemned the gun attack on the PTI chairman and other participants of the PTI march on Islamabad.

In a meeting chaired by PHCBA president Rehmanullah, the participants said that the attack on Mr Imran and other PTI leaders was meant to cause political tensions in the country.

They said it was the state’s responsibility to provide security to Mr Imran and other march participants.

The participants called for effective measures to check such incidents in future.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Serious accusations
05 Nov, 2022

Serious accusations

THE attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan’s life has lit a fuse that must be put out post-haste. In his ...
Chinese concerns
05 Nov, 2022

Chinese concerns

WE can say that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has returned home empty-handed from his first official visit to ...
Menagerie of extremists
05 Nov, 2022

Menagerie of extremists

WHILE supporters of progressive politics worldwide may have rejoiced over Lula da Silva’s trumping of incumbent...
Tragedy averted
04 Nov, 2022

Tragedy averted

THE nation has narrowly avoided a grave tragedy thanks to sheer good luck and the quick thinking of one courageous...
Dictatorial leanings
04 Nov, 2022

Dictatorial leanings

WILL we ever learn? Having failed to counter its opponents politically, yet another government is willing to become ...
Smog season
04 Nov, 2022

Smog season

IT is that time of the year again, when a toxic blanket of smog descends upon Lahore, creating major health issues...