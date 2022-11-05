CIA building in Islamabad declared sub-jail

ISLAMABAD: Crime Intelligence Agency (CIA) building of the capital police has been declared sub-jail or judicial lock-up to keep the miscreants who might be arrested during the PTI long march.

Though the jail is in Islamabad, the capital administration will seek assistant/deputy superintendent of jail from the Punjab Prison, sources told Dawn on Friday.

The decision has been taken in response to a request made by the Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon and Assistant Inspector General of Police Operations Zahida Bukhari to Chief Commissioner Islamabad on Nov 3.

According to a notification issued from the office of Chief Commissioner under section 541 of the CrPC 1860, read with Section 3 of Prison Act 1894, the capital police shall be responsible for the security of the sub/jail as well as the prisoners.

Similarly the maintenance of record as prescribed in the Prison Rules shall be made by a designated police officer of capital police who shall not be less than of Grade-17 officer till the arrival of the Assistant and Deputy Superintendent of Jail as requested to the Inspector General of Prison Punjab.

The officers said the chief commissioner Islamabad retired Capt Usman Younis will make a request to the government of Punjab for Assistant/Deputy Superintendent Jail for the sub-jail.

The CIA Centre has been established in a factory, located in Sector I-9 Markaz, and operating from there for over the last two decades, they added.

Comprising as many as 13 rooms, including one for SP office, two for DSP’s office and 10 for investigating officers and the staff of the seniors, the CIA Centre has also a lockup, having maximum capacity to put 30 people behind the bars.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2022