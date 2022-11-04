Dawn staffer Irfan Raza abducted, recovered after three hours

ISLAMABAD: Dawn’s senior reporter Syed Irfan Raza was abducted from Islamabad’s G-11 sector on Thursday evening and was later found in Rawalpindi’s Chakri area, some 50 kilometres from the capital.

The armed kidnappers, who have yet to be identified, blindfolded and beat Mr Raza and took away the vehicle he was travelling in. He was kept in their custody for more than three hours.

Mr Raza’s family said some armed men boarded Mr Raza’s vehicle — a newly bought, applied-for-registration Vigo pickup that he had borrowed from his friend — and took him hostage somewhere in G-11 before fleeing towards Golra and the motorway.

The kidnapping was witnessed by Mr Raza’s daughter, who was travelling in a vehicle behind him.

The matter was highlighted by the National Press Club and other journalists’ bodies, demanding the government ensure the journalist’s safe recovery.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said a team of police officers had been formed under the supervision of a senior superintendent of police to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have registered an FIR on the family’s complaint.

Earlier, Fahd Hussain, a spokesperson for the premier, tweeted that Mr Sharif had taken notice of the abdu­c­tion and ordered Islamabad’s inspector general to ensure Mr Raza’s safe return.

“PM Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of abduction by armed men of … senior reporter Irfan Raza from sector G11 in Islamabad and ordered IG Islamabad to take all measures to ensure the safe return of Irfan Raza. IG … says Islamabad police giving highest priority to the matter,” Mr Hussain tweeted.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2022