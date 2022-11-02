DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan seeks explanation from Russia over senator's remarks on Ukraine nukes

Naveed Siddiqui Published November 2, 2022 Updated November 2, 2022 11:00am

The Foreign Office has sought an explanation from Russia after its Senator Igor Morozov reportedly claimed that Pakistan and Ukraine recently held talks for developing nuclear weapons.

“We are surprised by such an unfounded and baseless statement,” said a statement issued late Tuesday night from the office of FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed.

Indian media quoted a Russian state news agency report as saying that "Ukrainian specialists went to Pakistan and received a delegation from there to discuss technologies and know-how for creating nuclear weapons".

Also read: PM Shehbaz rejects Biden's nukes remarks

Morozov reportedly made the allegations during a press conference that was "part of the Ukrainian dossier special project", the report added.

"He said that it is not a secret that Ukraine can create a ‘dirty bomb’ but questioned who are invested in the project," the report claims.

Reacting to the allegations, Islamabad said the senator’s reported statement was "without any rationale and entirely inconsistent” with the spirit of Pakistan-Russia relations.

“We are seeking clarification on this from Moscow,” the statement added.

Comments (11)
SaneMind1st
Nov 02, 2022 11:02am
Slippery Russian oil. Hard Ukrainian wheat. Pakistan trying to ride 2 ships. Pakistan in trouble.
Reply
NoName
Nov 02, 2022 11:02am
Don't know why Pakistan would involve itself in other foreign conflicts when it knows all too well of the regional conflicts in the pass & how much problematic it was for the nation. Unwise to join any faction, remain neutral.
Reply
JoJo
Nov 02, 2022 11:08am
Full nuclear disarmament in exchange for IMF bailout ifs a must. Selling nuclear to North Korea, Libya, Saudi and now Ukraine. You are messing with Putin and Russia- this is a deathwish for a bankrupt small country.
Reply
Fastrack
Nov 02, 2022 11:08am
This is all because the visionary kindhearted leader Imran Khan said absolutely not to the conspirator country. Russia now is angry why Pakistan is not buying the fuel the great Khan worked so hard to get.
Reply
Hope786
Nov 02, 2022 11:11am
Pakistans great balancing act, go to moscow and show support on the day Putin invades Ukraine. Then sell secrets to Ukraine to make dirty bombs
Reply
Today
Nov 02, 2022 11:16am
Thr cat's out of the bag lol...no wonder the sudden love towards U
Reply
Zak
Nov 02, 2022 11:18am
Reject...reject... reject
Reply
Umar Makhdumi
Nov 02, 2022 11:21am
Indeed a very tall order under current circumstances.
Reply
Khan D
Nov 02, 2022 11:22am
Where there is smoke,there must be fire. This will be watched closely by China,USA and all other nuclear countries. Selling nuclear secrets goes against the grain of all major countries.
Reply
M Shaking Sweating
Nov 02, 2022 11:28am
I doubt Russia really cares what Pakistan worries about
Reply
Slowcrack
Nov 02, 2022 11:32am
Pakistan is always in trouble for the wrong reason.
Reply

