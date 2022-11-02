ANP to hold peace march on Nov 4 in KP

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) announced here on Tuesday to hold a peace march on motorway on November 4 to raise effective voice against militancy in the province.

Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan said that the decision about the peace march was taken in a meeting of Pakhtun Qaumi Jirga, a group of various political parties, in Peshawar on October 16.

He demanded of the government to take action against the elements creating unrest to ensure provision of safety and rights to Pakhtuns instead of holding negotiations with terrorists.

The ANP leader said that peace was still a major issue in the province and the government was yet to take decisive action against militants. Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, he said that PTI was creating unrest and chaos in the country for its political motives but ANP was fighting only for maintenance of peace on the soil.

He said that Pakhtun nation was kept deprived of peace even in the 21st century. He said that Pakhtuns were still struggling for their rights and peaceful life. He said that terrorism was once again surfacing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the government did not take serious action against it despite repeated warnings by ANP.

“On August 16 at Pakhtun Qaumi Jirga, organised by ANP, all political parties and organisations decided to fight for peace,” he said. He added that the November 4 peace march was part of the decision.

Aimal Wali said that leaders of the jirga decided to hold a peace march on November 4 and a peaceful protest at the Swat Motorway Interchange. He said that there was no plan for sit-in but the leaders would share views against the increasing militancy, particularly in Swat.

The ANP leader said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wanted to know about the talks between government and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

He said that it needed legislation to stop the practice of giving extension to army chief. He said that heads of state institutions should avoid addressing press conferences. He said that the presser by military officials benefited Imran Khan.

Our correspondent from Lower Dir adds: The local leaders of ANP said that thousands of party workers would participate in the peace march.

Speaking at a party meeting and later talking to local journalists, ANP district president MPA Haji Bahadar Khan said that participants of the march would hold white flags and wear red caps.

He said that ANP would fight against Imran Khan if he did not stop attacking army and other state institutions. He said that ANP workers would stand by army to fail the PTI plan.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2022