KWSB official active against water theft shot dead

Imtiaz Ali Published November 2, 2022 Updated November 2, 2022 09:46am

KARACHI: An official of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), who was part of the anti-water theft team, was shot dead on the outskirts of the city near Hub Dam on Tuesday evening, police said.

SSP-West Faisal Bashir Memon said that the police were investigating the case to ascertain whether or not it was an incident of targeted killing.

Manghopir SHO Haji Sanaullah said Furqan Akhtar, 40, had left his office on a motorbike to visit the Hub filter plant.

He said that he was intercepted by armed motorcyclists, who fired at him with a 9mm pistol and escaped. He said they took away his motorbike and it appeared that they shot him when he put up resistance to their snatching bid.

The wounded Furqan was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

KWSB Chief Executive Officer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed and vice chairman Syed Najmi Alam demanded that the police track down the killer(s) immediately and bring them to justice.

Mr Salahuddin told Dawn that the victim was actively engaged in anti-theft operations in parts of the city. “He was a highly dedicated employee and complainant in several FIRs against water theft,” he added.

He said that police investigators did not rule out the possibility of targeted killing as he was fatally shot in the head.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances in Shah Faisal Colony on Tuesday.

Police said that the body of Bushra Parveen, mother of three children, was found shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors reserved the cause of death after a post-mortem examination.

Her husband, identified as Muhammad Ali, was taken into custody for investigation.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2022

Victim of 18th Amendment
Nov 02, 2022 09:10am
Such is the power of the water tanker mafia in Karachi. We demand a total shut down of water hydrant in Karachi and the provision of free water by the water board anywhere in Karachi.
Eliminate Water Tankers From Karachi
Nov 02, 2022 09:11am
There are corrupt officials in KWSB who are directly patronizing the money in the water tanker supply in this city. Most probable they and the water tankers mafia are behind this dreadful murder.
A Troll From Nowhere
Nov 02, 2022 09:13am
Sindh government is directly responsible for this murder since water theft is not possible without their full collaboration with the thieves sitting among them, KWSB, and water tanker providers. This is the test case of our society's resolve to combat corruption. The blood of this honest officer should not go in wane.
Pakistan - The Elite Captured Country
Nov 02, 2022 09:17am
Brazen by the cold-blooded murder of Parveen Rehman of the Orangi Pilot Project, this kind of mafia has become bold and dangerous. They will not let any resistance come their way and try to eliminate them. I strongly denounce this murder and killer must be apprehended and find themselves in the gallows.
