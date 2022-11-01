DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 01, 2022

Stocks rise 544 points on hopes of positive news as PM leaves for China

Talqeen Zubairi Published November 1, 2022 Updated November 1, 2022 04:39pm
<p>A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday. — Photo via PSX website</p>

A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday. — Photo via PSX website

Stocks recovered for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, with analysts attributing the rise to expectations of “positive” developments during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China, among other factors.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 544.03 points, or 1.32 per cent, to close at 41,808.69 points.

It saw an intraday high of 568.77 points, or 1.38pc, around 3:30pm.

First National Equities Limited Director Amir Shehzad said a number of factors contributed to the market’s upward trajectory, including PM Shehbaz’s visit to China, during which the premier hopes to expand trade and investment ties.

Earlier today, the premier said his discussions with the Chinese leadership would focus on the “revitalisation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) among many other things”.

In addition, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdu­laziz Al-Saud is expected to visit Pakistan soon during which is expected to anno­unce a $10 billion investment for est­a­blishing an oil refinery in the country, Shehzad noted. Prince Salman’s upcoming visit, along with the intensity of the PTI’s long march being lower than expected and an 8.89pc decrease in coal prices in the international market on Monday had led to the stock market’s rise, and especially the cement sector’s strong performance, he added.

“A rebound was expected because the market had been under pressure for some days. All these factors combined have led to an upwards trend.”

AKY Securities Chief Executive Officer Amin Yousuf said the index recovered on expectations the Chinese government would announce rescheduling of loans during the premier’s visit, and Saudi Arabia’s investment in a refinery in Pakistan.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Saif Khan
Nov 01, 2022 02:05pm
Good news are coming. Niazi will be disturbed by this progress.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Nov 01, 2022 02:13pm
Foreign reserves going down, and no new investment coming into the country. Overseas Pakistanis also not investing the in country anymore. Once LC allowed to open currency will go beyond 250...
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 01, 2022 02:58pm
Some rise is better than no rise in the stock market.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Market uncertainty
01 Nov, 2022

Market uncertainty

FINANCE Minister Ishaq Dar spent a busy day in Karachi over the weekend, meeting senior bankers and foreign currency...
Exit strategy
Updated 01 Nov, 2022

Exit strategy

The experiments that were tried in the past should not be repeated again.
Paracha’s return
01 Nov, 2022

Paracha’s return

BUSINESSMAN Saifullah Paracha, said to be Guántanamo’s oldest prisoner, has returned to Pakistan after spending...
Unheeded appeal
31 Oct, 2022

Unheeded appeal

WITH the waters receding and international attention moving on to other pressing global issues, a major human...
Abuse inquiry
31 Oct, 2022

Abuse inquiry

A SEVEN-YEAR inquiry into child sexual abuse in Britain has revealed some shocking truths: that the reprehensible...
Serious allegations
Updated 31 Oct, 2022

Serious allegations

SENATOR Azam Khan Swati’s allegations against two senior officers working for the nation’s top intelligence...