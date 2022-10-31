DAWN.COM Logo

South Punjab education department seeks information about teachers using Twitter

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published October 31, 2022 Updated October 31, 2022 09:25am

BAHAWALPUR: South Punjab School Education Department (SED) has sought Twitter account information of the public school teachers in all the 18 districts of southern region.

In this regard, Public Instructions Director Zahida Batool has issued a circular, a copy of which is available with Dawn, to the chief executive officers (CEOs) of all the District Education Authority (DEAs) across south Punjab.

In the circular, she has asked the CEOs to submit information of those head teachers (male and female) in elementary, high and higher-secondary schools in their respective districts, who are using twitter. For this purpose, the director has also given forms, to be filled in by the teachers by Nov 3.

20 people booked

Saddar police, Kahrore Pucca, Lodhran district and Uch Sharif police claimed to have booked 20 persons, including eight women, for dance performance and arranging events in violation of the Punjab Sound Systems Regulation Act.

According to PROs of DPOs concerned, one Habibur Rehman had allegedly organised a dance party at Chah Mominwala village where women dancers performed.

On a tip-off, police conducted a raid where the event was being held and arrested Umair, Irshad, Javed and Shehzad, along with four women dancers.

The suspects were booked under Punjab Sound Systems Regulation Act and the sound system being played was also impounded.

Similarly, Uch Sharif police claimed to have booked four women and three men after conducting a raid on a “dance party” .

Dhanote police in Lodhran district claimed to have arrested one Asif for making a video with a pistol and uploading it on social media. The police also claimed to have recovered an unlicenced pistol from the suspect.

Meanwhile, a woman identified as Khursheed Bibi (50) was killed while a motorcyclist Abbas (30) suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on Jhangiwali road near Goth Lashkar.

A Rescue 1122 team shifted the dead body and the injured woman to Nawab Sadiq Hoapital.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2022

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unheeded appeal
31 Oct, 2022

Unheeded appeal

WITH the waters receding and international attention moving on to other pressing global issues, a major human...
Abuse inquiry
31 Oct, 2022

Abuse inquiry

A SEVEN-YEAR inquiry into child sexual abuse in Britain has revealed some shocking truths: that the reprehensible...
Serious allegations
Updated 31 Oct, 2022

Serious allegations

SENATOR Azam Khan Swati’s allegations against two senior officers working for the nation’s top intelligence...
Hunting season
30 Oct, 2022

Hunting season

IT is quite unfortunate that, despite the widespread misery wreaked by record rainfall and floods this year,...
Foreign policy test
30 Oct, 2022

Foreign policy test

THE global order is changing at an incredible speed, and unless states keep up with these changes and configure...
Imran’s response
Updated 30 Oct, 2022

Imran’s response

Imran is now channelling his rage at the spy chief and other intelligence officials by name and without inhibition.