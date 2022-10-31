South Punjab education department seeks information about teachers using Twitter

BAHAWALPUR: South Punjab School Education Department (SED) has sought Twitter account information of the public school teachers in all the 18 districts of southern region.

In this regard, Public Instructions Director Zahida Batool has issued a circular, a copy of which is available with Dawn, to the chief executive officers (CEOs) of all the District Education Authority (DEAs) across south Punjab.

In the circular, she has asked the CEOs to submit information of those head teachers (male and female) in elementary, high and higher-secondary schools in their respective districts, who are using twitter. For this purpose, the director has also given forms, to be filled in by the teachers by Nov 3.

20 people booked

Saddar police, Kahrore Pucca, Lodhran district and Uch Sharif police claimed to have booked 20 persons, including eight women, for dance performance and arranging events in violation of the Punjab Sound Systems Regulation Act.

According to PROs of DPOs concerned, one Habibur Rehman had allegedly organised a dance party at Chah Mominwala village where women dancers performed.

On a tip-off, police conducted a raid where the event was being held and arrested Umair, Irshad, Javed and Shehzad, along with four women dancers.

The suspects were booked under Punjab Sound Systems Regulation Act and the sound system being played was also impounded.

Similarly, Uch Sharif police claimed to have booked four women and three men after conducting a raid on a “dance party” .

Dhanote police in Lodhran district claimed to have arrested one Asif for making a video with a pistol and uploading it on social media. The police also claimed to have recovered an unlicenced pistol from the suspect.

Meanwhile, a woman identified as Khursheed Bibi (50) was killed while a motorcyclist Abbas (30) suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on Jhangiwali road near Goth Lashkar.

A Rescue 1122 team shifted the dead body and the injured woman to Nawab Sadiq Hoapital.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2022