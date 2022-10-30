DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 30, 2022

Bangladesh edge Zimbabwe in last-ball thriller at T20 World Cup

AFP Published October 30, 2022 Updated October 30, 2022 12:22pm
<p>Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed (C) celebrate his wicket of Zimbabwe’s Wessly Madhevere with teammates during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at The Gabba on October 30. — AFP</p>

Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed (C) celebrate his wicket of Zimbabwe’s Wessly Madhevere with teammates during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at The Gabba on October 30. — AFP

<p>Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams plays a four runs during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at The Gabba on October 30. — AFP</p>

Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams plays a four runs during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at The Gabba on October 30. — AFP

Bangladesh got their Twenty20 World Cup back on track on Sunday with a thrilling last-ball win over Zimbabwe, aided by opener Najmul Shanto's maiden half-century and Taskin Ahmed's three wickets.

Shanto (71) helped steer Bangladesh to 150-7 at Brisbane's Gabba ground in a match that went to the wire with Zimbabwe needing 16 off an incredible last over.

It saw two wickets fall, a big six and the teams walking off thinking the match was over, only to be recalled.

Bangladesh believed they had won when Blessing Muzarabani, needing five to win, was stumped trying to hit a six off the last ball with the fielding team celebrating as the players shook hands and left the field.

But a review showed wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan's gloves taking the ball in front of the stumps, which is illegal, and it was called a no-ball.

The teams had to return to the field for a free hit with four needed to win, but Muzarabani swung and missed again leaving Zimbabwe short on 147-8.

Victory pushed Bangladesh to four points in Group 2 with two games remaining level with India who face South Africa, who have three points, in Perth later on Sunday.

Pakistan meet the Netherlands in a must-win game, also in Perth, with neither side yet to score a point.

Defeat left Zimbabwe, who stunned Pakistan by one run on Thursday, still in the hunt for a semi-final place with three points.

The top two in each group advance to the last four.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and chose to bat on a glorious day only to see opener Soumya Sarkar out in the second over without scoring, caught behind off pace bowler Muzarabani.

Shanto smacked two early boundaries as he put on 22 with Liton Das before Das ballooned a catch to Tendai Chatara off a slower Muzarabani delivery.

Despite some scratchy fielding, Zimbabwe bowled economically to keep the score down to 63-2 at the halfway stage.

Brilliant catch

But once past that mark, Bangladesh became more aggressive and rotated the strike well with Shanto reaching his first T20 50 off 45 balls — Bangladesh's first half-century of the tournament.

Al Hasan, who has played in every T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007, survived a run-out chance on 23 at the other end but fell five balls later, caught brilliantly by Muzarabani from spinner Sean Williams, snapping a 54-run partnership.

Shanto kept going alongside Hossain then holed out to Craig Ervine before Bangladesh took 47 from the last five overs.

Zimbabwe were on the back foot immediately in reply, with Wessly Madhevere out on just the third ball, top-edging Ahmed to Mustafizur Rahman in the deep.

It got worse when skipper Craig Ervine followed him back to the pavilion two overs later, edging to wicketkeeper Hasan with Ahmed taking his second.

Mustafizur Rahman was brought into the attack and took Milton Shumba on his second ball then danger man Sikandar Raza was out in the same over to leave Zimbabawe on 35-4.

Sean Williams (64) and Regis Chakabva pushed them to 64-4 after 10 overs, but a bowling change broke the partnership with Ahmed returning to remove Chakabva (15).

They needed 56 from the last five overs and when Williams was run out with eight balls left their hopes appeared to end before the dramatic last over.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 30, 2022 12:25pm
Fluke of the tourney.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hunting season
30 Oct, 2022

Hunting season

IT is quite unfortunate that, despite the widespread misery wreaked by record rainfall and floods this year,...
Foreign policy test
30 Oct, 2022

Foreign policy test

THE global order is changing at an incredible speed, and unless states keep up with these changes and configure...
Imran’s response
Updated 30 Oct, 2022

Imran’s response

Imran is now channelling his rage at the spy chief and other intelligence officials by name and without inhibition.
Reviving CPEC
29 Oct, 2022

Reviving CPEC

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s first official trip to China, that begins early next week, will focus on the...
Hollow sabre-rattling
29 Oct, 2022

Hollow sabre-rattling

RESPONSIBLE officials of state should know better than to make incendiary claims that have the potential to further...
Renewed resistance
29 Oct, 2022

Renewed resistance

ONCE again, Israel is on the rampage in the occupied territories. Whilst most incursions over the recent past have...