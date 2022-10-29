Sindh governor offers help in implementing MQM-P's accord with PPP, PML-N

HYDERABAD: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has said that if he is asked by federal government and his party he can act as a bridge between Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Pakistan Peoples Party and work on the agreement the MQM-Pakistan, PPP and PML-N had reached ahead of no-confidence motion against then premier in April this year.

He told journalists at Mehfil-i-Milad organised by MQM-P Hyderabad zone at Holmstead Hall on Thursday night that negotiations were under way between MQM-P and the two other major parties in the light of this agreement in Karachi. If the talks hit snags he would play his role if he was asked by the federal government and MQM-P, he said.

He said that MQM-P had gifted 100-acre land for a university to people of Hyderabad and hoped students from all over Sindh would acquire education at the higher seat of learning after its establishment, he said.

He said that being federation’s representative he was supposed to work for creating harmony between all political parties and play his role if some matters went wayward.

He said that Pakistan was going through an economic crisis and the country’s youth must be thinking what sort of people had the country’s reins in their hands. All upcoming months would bring more good tidings for MQM-P after this longstanding demand had been met. Sathis (party cadre) had started returning to the party-fold, he said.

He said that those who had committed a mistake and given MQM-P’s mandate to another political party had done a disservice to the country. “Pakistan badly needs MQM-P and the future belongs to this party,” he said.

About remission for Altaf Hussain, Tessori said that every individual was a patriotic Pakistani and establishment and armed forces were national institutions.

He said that men like him were politicians but when they held public offices they were supposed to be extra careful in selection of the words because it involved question of integrity of the country and external threats.

He said that if any faction or individual wanted to return to the party’s fold, its doors were open for him and “I am one such example”.

Asked about MQM-P’s electoral stakes in Karachi in view of recent by-polls, he replied that the future belonged to the Muttahida.

MQM-P leaders Abdul Wasim, Zafar Siddiqui, Sharif Khan and the party’s parliamentarians were present at the ceremony.

Governor visits Qalandar shrine

The governor visited the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, laid a wreath on the saint’s grave and recited fateha in Sehwan on Friday.

Speaking to journalists outside the shrine, the governor said that the good work done by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for Sehwan was commendable. “I pray for the slain journalist Arshad Sharif, who was a great asset of the country,” he said.

Later, the governor visited a tent city set up by Saylani Welfare International Trust in Mehar town and appreciated the extraordinary resilience the flood victims had shown through the calamity.

The governor inaugurated a water filtration plant with a capacity of producing 800 gallons a day at the tent city and later distributed food and other relief items among the flood victims and children at a tent school.

