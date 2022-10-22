DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 22, 2022

PTI leaders question ECP’s ‘withholding’ of Imran disqualification written verdict

Dawn.com Published October 22, 2022 Updated October 22, 2022 12:50pm
<p>PTI leader Asad Umar and Imran Ismail.— APP/file</p>

PTI leader Asad Umar and Imran Ismail.— APP/file

PTI leaders on Saturday cast aspersions on the delay in the release of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) written ruling that saw former prime minister Imran Khan disqualified in the Toshakhana reference.

“Why is the election commission withholding the written decision? What are they cooking up now,” party leader Asad Umar said on Twitter, a day after the election commission pronounced its verdict against the PTI chief, saying he made “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

Fellow senior member Imran Ismail accused the ECP of being a “subservient” organisation to opponents PDM and called the delay in not issuing the written ruling “shameful”.

“Chief election commissioner is waiting for a written decision from London or Bilawal House,” Ismail added.

The absence of the ECP’s written order, which is yet to be signed by all five members of the bench, as one of them was away due to illness, had led to ambiguity on the length of Imran’s disqualification.

The operative portions of the ruling mention Imran attracted disqualification under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution read with sections 137 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017.

Article 63 (1) (p) of the Constitution states that an individual is, “for the time being, disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) or of a provincial assembly under any law for the time being in force”.

Legal experts had widely interpreted this as Imran being disqualified till the end of the current National Assembly (NA) term, however, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar explained in a press conference that Imran’s disqualification under Article 63(1)(p) will be for five years.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Imran disqualified
Updated 22 Oct, 2022

Imran disqualified

ECP should have considered turning the matter over to tax authorities.
Criminalising torture
22 Oct, 2022

Criminalising torture

THE passage of The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022, by the Senate on Thursday is ...
UK’s leadership failure
22 Oct, 2022

UK’s leadership failure

FOR those in Pakistan watching the self-implosion of the British government, the scenes were familiar: a spate of...
Chastening comments
Updated 21 Oct, 2022

Chastening comments

INDIA has built a slick, PR-backed image of itself as a ‘shining’ country, a sort of giant amongst nations. But...
Fuelled by impunity
21 Oct, 2022

Fuelled by impunity

IN pointing out a land grab by the two biggest real estate giants in the land, a report of the auditor general of...
Lahore’s challenges
21 Oct, 2022

Lahore’s challenges

LAHORE is bursting at the seams, and is now offensively deformed. Can the new Master Plan-2050 for the city approved...