IHC dismisses NAB appeals against Zardari’s acquittals in 4 references

Tahir Naseer Published October 20, 2022 Updated October 20, 2022 04:28pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) appeals against former president Asif Ali Zardari’s acquittal in references that went back to the 1990s.

NAB had filed these references against Zardari some 25 years ago. The PPP leader was later acquitted in 2014 and 2015.

In an application filed in the IHC on Wednesday, NAB’s prosecution contended that further pursuing these cases would be futile as the available evidence was based on photocopies, didn’t comply with the Qanoon-i-Shahadat (law of evidence) and sought to withdraw its appeals.

Presiding over today’s hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said the accountability watchdog’s case was not based on merit. “The court told you many times that this appeal is not warranted on merit,” he added.

NAB Additional Prosecutor General Jahanzeb Khan Bharwana agreed with the judge’s remarks, adding that that is why the relevant authority had approved their withdrawal and the watchdog had also submitted a request to withdraw the case.

“We are accepting NAB’s request to withdraw the appeals and also rejecting them on the basis of merit,” the IHC chief justice said, further pointing out that the appeals were not even justified on the basis of merit.

Justice Minallah next asked the NAB prosecutor if the institution had conducted any inquiry about the missing case record to which the latter responded that an investigation was ordered.

“Do you not know where the records of the cases went?” Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan enquired, to which Justice Minallah remarked: “They (NAB) know where the records went.”

He pointed out that NAB had said in the last hearing the record went missing somewhere between the accountability court and Supreme Court (SC).

“Are you saying that the registrars made those records disappear?” Justice Minallah questioned to which Bharwana reiterated that an inquiry on the matter was ordered.

Background of missing case records

In 2020, NAB informed the IHC that records of four old references filed against Zardari in the 1990s had gone missing.

The original record in the assets reference against the former president had reportedly gone missing from the custody of an accountability court, besides the original case record of SGS and Cotecna corruption references, in which he had also been acquitted.

On Nov 24, 2015, the Islamabad accountability court exonerated Zardari from charges of using an official position for monetary benefits in the 1998 SGS-Cotecna corruption references.

The references accused Zardari and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto of receiving six per cent of the total amount as kickbacks for awarding pre-shipment inspection contracts to SGS and Cotecna.

According to the ARY Gold reference, Benazir, Zardari and others allegedly allowed ARY Gold owner Haji Abdul Razzaq to import gold and silver without paying duties between 1995 and 1997, inflicting a hefty loss to the national exchequer.

Interestingly, the investigation officer in the ARY corruption reference disowned the evidence when he recorded his statement before the accountability court, which also noted this aspect while acquitting Zardari.

In 2014, the accountability court acquitted Zardari in the ARY Gold and Ursus tractors references.

The Ursus reference was about the alleged misappropriation of funds in buying 5,900 Russian and Polish tractors at a cost of Rs150,000 each for the Awami Tractor Scheme.

Zardari was one of the main accused along with Benazir. However, her name was later removed from the reference.

The tractors purchase deal allegedly caused a Rs268.3 million loss to the former Agriculture Development Bank of Pakistan (now the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited) and Rs1.67 billion to the State Bank of Pakistan.

In December last year, Bharwana, informed the IHC that the original record of the reference had gone missing.

The court noted at the time that it took the NAB seven years to realise that the appeals were filed without the original record, asked how it happened, and warned of penalising the bureau for wasting the court’s time.

Bharwana had then told the court the record had gone missing while it was being transported from the Lahore High Court to the SC.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah pointed out that the accountability court had acquitted the former president of the charges on merit, adding that it (the appeals) strengthened the perception that NAB’s references were politically motivated.

Ping
Oct 20, 2022 04:33pm
What a surprise! They are on the Sharif payroll.
Jo Original
Oct 20, 2022 04:39pm
Many people have been cheated and lost. Zardari and other corrupt politicians remain tainted-free but only in Pakistan. Read some foreign press and journals how they mock our corrupt politicians. Sadly, our judges are incapable of seeing anything.
Truth
Oct 20, 2022 04:40pm
NRO2 n action
F
Oct 20, 2022 04:41pm
No doubt pakistan has no future when corrupts are acquitted and allowed to rules again for even bigger mega corruptions
The Philanthropist
Oct 20, 2022 04:50pm
Pakistan has no future
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 20, 2022 04:53pm
Joke of the century.
The Philanthropist
Oct 20, 2022 04:54pm
@Jo Original, Why are you surprised ? These are political appointees and incapables. What segment of students go for studying law? The bottom segment! unfortunately we are expecting too much
Wahab UK
Oct 20, 2022 04:54pm
Shambles.
Ali
Oct 20, 2022 04:56pm
Everyone knows Zardari is innocent. Infact what he richly deserves is some sort of award.
asma
Oct 20, 2022 04:57pm
Surprise Surprise. The most corrupt go scott free here whereas poor people are left to die
Kanwar
Oct 20, 2022 05:03pm
Now it is time for Zardaris to enjoy the NRO2. We are living in lawless country, if you powerful or rich then you don’t have to worry about laws of the land.
Zak
Oct 20, 2022 05:09pm
In 2020, NAB informed the IHC that records of four old references filed against Zardari in the 1990s had gone missing. That alone proves, zarddari is guilty and should be in jail.
Zak
Oct 20, 2022 05:10pm
PDM, Neutrals, judiciary and ECP are working against interest of Pakistan and its people.
Zak
Oct 20, 2022 05:12pm
Zardari was convicted in switzerland and it was proven his £250 million in swiss accounts was received as kick back on purchase of submarines from France. He got his NRO unfortunately and money was quickly teansferred out, vanished.
Qamar Ahmed
Oct 20, 2022 05:15pm
Why after 2015? It is all drama by PDM.
Ghani K
Oct 20, 2022 05:19pm
Which NAB!? Actual NAB has been defanged, Zardari Clan, Sharifs are untouchable.
Ghani K
Oct 20, 2022 05:21pm
Any rich ‘ elite ‘ serving long prison term ?
Sialkoti
Oct 20, 2022 05:43pm
Disgusting disgusting disgusting.
Aslam Khan - USA
Oct 20, 2022 05:43pm
Not a surprise; that is why PDM came to Power.
khan
Oct 20, 2022 05:52pm
Can we stop spending public money on unnecessary litigation. NAB knows that they have no case and even if there is IHC is not the place to take it there. Zardaris and Sharifs are two entitues above the law.
