Punjab probe rejected as 66 Nishtar bodies buried

Saleem Shahid | Imran Gabol Published October 20, 2022 Updated October 20, 2022 08:34am
Voice for Baloch Missing Persons leaders address the media on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy VBMP Twitter

QUETTA / LAHORE: The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) on Wednesday expressed concern over the recent discovery of ‘hundreds’ of bodies on the roof of Nishtar Hospital in Multan, rejected Punjab government’s inquiry committee on the matter and appealed to Supreme Court to take notice of this inhuman tragedy and fulfil the demand of justice.

Expressing these views at a news conference, VBMP chairman Nasarullah Baloch said the apex court had on a 2015 petition of his organisation regarding recovery of mutilated bodies ordered the provincial governments to register FIRs, conduct DNA tests and investigate the reason of death, but the order was never implemented.

Also the court order for DNA test of the bodies recovered from the Totak area of Khuzdar district was not implemented, he said.

Later, Nasarullah Baloch and several other human rights activists also spoke at a protest demonstration outside Quetta Press Club, where a number of political workers and family members of missing persons had gathered, holding placards and chanting slogans against extrajudicial killing of missing persons.

Bodies buried

Meanwhile, the Nishtar Hospital administration and Edhi Foundation on Wednesday buried the remains of 66 putrefied bodies.

The matter surfaced last week after some videos were widely shared on social media showing the bodies dumped at Nishtar Hospital’s rooftop.

Adviser to the Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Zaman Gujjar visited the hospital and directed the authorities concerned to take action against the employees involved in mishandling the unclaimed bodies.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2022

Javed
Oct 20, 2022 09:23am
This is probably the end result of most ‘missing persons’
Saeed Abbasi
Oct 20, 2022 09:36am
66 bodies buried without DNA tests and a record to keep would be considered either a 'hush up' or dereliction of duties by provincial authorities.
Masood
Oct 20, 2022 09:42am
@Javed, You are probably wrong.
Masood
Oct 20, 2022 09:46am
The most of the missing persons are members of BLA, TTP and other terrorist organizations and hiding in Afghanistan, Iran and remote areas of Balochistan and KPK and this is the reality.
