DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 18, 2022

Govt privy to contacts of PTI with establishment: Khawaja Asif

Riazul Haq Published October 18, 2022 Updated October 18, 2022 11:01pm
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaks in a show on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaks in a show on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said the government was privy to the PTI leadership’s, including party chairman Imran Khan’s, purported contacts with the establishment.

Talking on Dawn News show “Live with Adil Shahzeb”, Asif said: “We know about these meetings [with the establishment] and the second-tier leadership of PTI also had a meeting a few days ago,” he said.

He denied that Imran had allegedly held two meetings with the army chief.

Asif added that thus far only one purported meeting had taken place between the two, further saying that the government already knew about that meeting beforehand.

Talking about the appointment of a new army chief, the minister said the Prime Minister’s Office had yet to send a formal letter for the summary of candidate names to the Ministry of Defence.

“The prime minister will take the decision when it is the time but the PTI chief making the appointment controversial is nothing but sheer frustration on his part,” he remarked.

The defence minister also ruled out the widespread impression that the PTI had behind the scene support from certain quarters in the recent by-elections.

Talking about the party’s internal discussion that leadership needed to be handed over to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, the minister said there was “no doubt” that Maryam was popular, but, he suggested that the party needed to work on its other aspects such as its media strategy.

Without mincing his words, the defence minister admitted to the fact that the party was lacking in the use of digital technology.

“I have no qualms in making a confession that PML-N lacks utilising social media and the latest technology to reach out to the masses,” he said, adding that the party need to access the youth through a similar medium they were familiar with.

When asked about the government’s ongoing talks with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, the minister replied that he had “no idea” about that process.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Imran’s victory
Updated 18 Oct, 2022

Imran’s victory

THE voters have sent their message through the ballot box, and it appears that the majority is still with Imran ...
Looming wheat crisis
18 Oct, 2022

Looming wheat crisis

BAD policy choices from the past have trampled out a pathway through the country’s golden wheat fields that takes...
Promising performance
18 Oct, 2022

Promising performance

IT was a loss by the narrowest of margins which ended Pakistan’s inspiring run at the Women’s T20 Asia Cup. A...
Acknowledging the inevitable
Updated 17 Oct, 2022

Acknowledging the inevitable

AFTER months of ambivalence, covering the spectrum between outright denials and piecemeal admissions about rising...
Dar’s divergence
17 Oct, 2022

Dar’s divergence

WHEN Finance Minister Ishaq Dar called on the World Bank Group president in Washington on Friday, David Malpass...
Breast cancer awareness
17 Oct, 2022

Breast cancer awareness

ALTHOUGH breast cancer is curable if caught in the early stages, timely screening eludes a large number of the...