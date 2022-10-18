Free Umrah visa for Fifa World Cup ticket holders

MUSLIM holders of World Cup tickets will be able to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia without the need to pay for a visa, the kingdom has announced.

According to Middle East Eye online news website, those with a Hayya card — the document given to fans attending Fifa World Cup matches in Qatar — will not need to pay to do the year-round pilgrimage to Makkah.

Khaled al-Shammari, an assistant director of the visa department at the Saudi foreign ministry, recently anno­unced that Hayya card holders could stay in Saudi Ara­bia for up to two months.

“The visa is free but medical insurance must be obta­ined from the visa platform,” Shammari told Ekhbariya TV, adding that cardholders could enter and exit Saudi Arabia multiple times during the two-month period, without needing to have entered Qatar.

Besides the host nation, those attending the tournament next month will also stay in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and the UAE.

