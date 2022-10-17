DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 17, 2022

ECP rejects PTI’s allegations of rigging

Syed Irfan Raza Published October 17, 2022 Updated October 17, 2022 08:10am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s allegations of rigging in by-elections held for eight seats of National Assembly and three seats of provincial assembly, and termed these allegations “baseless” and “ridiculous”.

A spokesman for the ECP said that by-elections had been held according to the voter lists prepared in 2018 (when the PTI won the general election in the country).

Interestingly, the PTI has levelled allegations of rigging despite having won a majority of seats in the by-polls. Of eight National Assembly seats, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was contesting for seven seats while PTI’s Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s daughter Sheharbano was contesting on the PTI’s ticket from Multan.

“The PTI’s allegation of changing votes from relevant constituencies is ridiculous.

How can it be ascertained from the voter lists as to who will cast vote to whom?“ the ECP spokesperson asked.

The spokesperson further said the voter lists had been prepared under a fair and errorless process in which people had been apprised (about registration of votes) at every stage.

“Today’s elections have been held according to the voter lists of 2018 and, therefore, objections on the voter lists is absolutely based on lies and lack of awareness,” the ECP official said.

Bilore served notice

Meanwhile, the ECP has served a notice to Samar Haroon Bilore, a member of provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), for violating election rules and showing her cast vote on social media through her cellphone.

“A notice has been served on Ms Samar Haroon Bilore for violation of secrecy of ballot under section 234 of the Election Act,” the spokesman said.

“That is a clear violation of secrecy of ballot section 178,” the spokesman said.

Ms Samar has been summoned in the office of the ECP’s district monitoring officer, Peshawar, at 11am on Monday.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
MOAZ
Oct 17, 2022 08:12am
Biased ECP turned the other cheek while PPP goons attacked PTI candidates and workers in Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 17, 2022 08:17am
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) rig the by-elections & get away with it !
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 17, 2022 08:18am
"Spokesman says by-elections were held according to the voter lists prepared in 2018." Same voter list who had the names of millions of dead people as voters?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 17, 2022 08:29am
IK is a whiner. Always complains to hide his failures and incompetence.
Reply Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
Oct 17, 2022 08:31am
Earth, South Asia, Pakistan, Ecp, rigging is just another name for conducting regular work. Pti is again have the same demographics.
Reply Recommend 0
Real.Pakistani
Oct 17, 2022 08:40am
It's as clear as day that ECP been siding with the corrupt forces of PDM. They've failed to curb rigging & turn a blind eye to spending by these parties on elections.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Acknowledging the inevitable
Updated 17 Oct, 2022

Acknowledging the inevitable

AFTER months of ambivalence, covering the spectrum between outright denials and piecemeal admissions about rising...
Dar’s divergence
17 Oct, 2022

Dar’s divergence

WHEN Finance Minister Ishaq Dar called on the World Bank Group president in Washington on Friday, David Malpass...
Breast cancer awareness
17 Oct, 2022

Breast cancer awareness

ALTHOUGH breast cancer is curable if caught in the early stages, timely screening eludes a large number of the...
Uncalled-for remarks
Updated 16 Oct, 2022

Uncalled-for remarks

IT is difficult to understand what made President Joe Biden bring up Pakistan’s nuclear programme during a ...
Nishtar incident
16 Oct, 2022

Nishtar incident

MULTAN’S Nishtar Hospital is no stranger to scandal and controversy. News reports from the past four years alone...
Confident cricket
16 Oct, 2022

Confident cricket

IT was the perfect tonic for Pakistan ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup. Heading into a tournament on the back of...