JIT formed to probe killing of Justice Noor Meskanzai

Saleem Shahid Published October 16, 2022 Updated October 16, 2022 09:29am

QUETTA: A seven-member joint investigation team (JIT) has been formed to probe the killing of former Chief Justice of Federal Shariat Court and Balochistan High Court (BHC), Mohammad Noor Meskanzai.

Mr Meskanzai, who was assassinated on Friday while offering prayer at a mosque in Kharan, was buried on Saturday.

An official notification issued by the Home and Tribal affairs Department said the JIT will be headed by of Counter Terrorism Department DIG.

The seven-member team comprises Rakhshan division DIG, Quetta SSP investigation and representatives of ISI, IB and FC.

According to the notification the CTD, FIA, Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and State Bank have been ordered to assist the investigation.

The JIT will submit its report in 30 days, the notification added.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Justice Meskanzai was laid to rest in Meskan Qalat graveyard with full honour. His funeral prayer was offered at Nawab Akbar Bugti Stadium in Kharan, attended by his close relatives, civil and military officials and a large number of locals.

According to an official source, an FIR has been registered at CTD Kharan station under Sections 302, 324 Q&D and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of Anti-terrorism Act, 1997.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2022

qet
Oct 16, 2022 10:08am
Judging by the outcome of previous JITs, is this another journey to our financial ruins.
Reply Recommend 0

