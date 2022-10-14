DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 14, 2022

Rare protest against Xi days before Communist Party congress

Reuters Published October 14, 2022 Updated October 14, 2022 08:52am
A visitor holds a Chinese flag as she and other people walk towards an installation of the Chinese Communist Party flag, at the party’s museum, on Thursday.—Reuters
A visitor holds a Chinese flag as she and other people walk towards an installation of the Chinese Communist Party flag, at the party’s museum, on Thursday.—Reuters

BEIJING: Beijing authorities removed rare banners of political protest from an overpass in the Chinese capital, according to images circulated widely on social media on Thursday, just days before the start of a twice-in-a-decade Commu­nist Party congress.

The banners bore several slogans, including a call for President Xi Jinping’s ouster and an end to strict Covid-19 policies, according to numerous images and videos circulated on Twitter, which is blocked in China.

Smoke could be seen emanating from the roadway above where the banners were hung in Beijing’s northwestern Haidian district, according to the images. Haidian is home to several prestigious universities.

The incident comes at a very sensitive time in the Chinese capital, with authorities on high alert in the run-up to the 20th congress of the ruling Communist Party, where Xi is expected to secure a third leadership term.

Banners placed on an overpass carried slogans calling for the president’s ouster — an unusual sight in China where euphemisms are used to evade strict censorship

“Let us strike from schools and from work and remove the dictatorial traitor Xi Jinping,” one of the slogans read.

It is highly unusual for Xi to be specifically named in protests in China, where residents use euphemisms and oblique phrasing and images in efforts to evade censorship.

“We don’t want Covid tests, we want to eat; we don’t want lockdowns, we want to be free,” another message on the red-lettered banners read.

China’s zero-Covid policy, which has led to frequent lockdowns and caused heavy economic damage, has fuelled widespread frustration in Chinese cities.

Police presence

There was a noticeable police presence in the area on Thursday evening, with several police cars and officers standing watch at the thoroughfare where the banners had been hung. There were no traces of the banners or of fire.

Beijing police and the municipal government did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent to their official WeChat accounts.

Search terms related to the pictures and the protest topic yielded no results on China’s heavily censored internet, although multiple indirect references could be found.

“There was a brave person in Beijing today,” one Chinese social media user wrote. Others showed support on the WeChat app by sharing links to a formerly little known song called “Sitong Bridge” — the name of the Haidian bridge — by an artist called Biuya.

By early evening, the song was censored on various Chinese music apps.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
MG
Oct 14, 2022 09:01am
Every good thing has an end
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Oct 14, 2022 09:04am
Xi Jinping must go. World suffered terribly because of Pandemic originating from China where even a fly can’t move without government permission.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Oct 14, 2022 09:13am
A master will be leaving. Sad time for a slave.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Oct 14, 2022 09:26am
Beginning of the End of Xi.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Much complacency
Updated 14 Oct, 2022

Much complacency

Does our government expect foreign aid and assistance to just walk in?
Faustian bargain
14 Oct, 2022

Faustian bargain

AS Imran Khan has often pointed out in the context of the unequal relationship between Pakistan and the West,...
Power outage
14 Oct, 2022

Power outage

THE major power breakdown that left the country’s southern region, including several cities in Sindh, Balochistan...
Political vendetta
13 Oct, 2022

Political vendetta

THERE is little hope for the future if we must insist on remaining hung up on the past. The pound of flesh taken ...
Anti-militancy protests
Updated 13 Oct, 2022

Anti-militancy protests

Attempts to differentiate between the ‘good’ and ‘bad’ Taliban will do little to bring peace to KP.
ECP’s welcome decision
13 Oct, 2022

ECP’s welcome decision

ELECTIONS are an essential feature of democracy. There have been several recent examples where countries with strong...