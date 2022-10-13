‘Accidental fault’ disrupts electricity to several southern areas, including Karachi

There were reports of large swathes of Pakistan’s south, including financial capital Karachi, experiencing a disruption in the electricity supply on Thursday, with the Ministry of Energy attributing the major power breakdown to an“accidental fault“ in the transmission system.

“Several power plants in the south are tripping in phases due to an accidental fault in the country’s southern transmission system. As a result, there have been disruptions in the supply of electricity to the country’s south,” the ministry said in a tweet following reports of power outages.

It assured that it was “diligently” investigating the cause of the fault and the transmission of electricity would be restored as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana tweeted that the utility had received reports of “multiple outages” from different parts of Karachi.

“We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted,” he said.

In an update posted around 11:45am, he confirmed that the suspension in electricity supply was due to a fault in the southern transmission system, as explained by the Ministry of Energy.

He added that work had been started to restore the supply and the complete restoration would take around five hours.

In Karachi, reports of power outages were received from localities near Rashid Minhas Road, Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Liaquatbad C-1 Area, Federal B Area’s block 11, 12 and 13, Nazimabad’s block 3 and 4, Kharadar, Lyari, Old City Area, Malir Halt, Rafah-i-Aam Society, Millenium Mall, areas near Dalmia Road, Gulshan-i-Iqbal Defence Housing Authority and PECHS.

There were also reports of the suspension of electricity supply to City Courts and accountability courts in the metropolis