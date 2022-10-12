DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 12, 2022

Monkeypox cases top 70,000: WHO

AFP Published October 12, 2022 Updated October 12, 2022 10:37pm
<p>WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addresses a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Twitter screengrab</p>

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addresses a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Twitter screengrab

Case numbers in the global monkeypox outbreak have now topped 70,000, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on Wednesday as it warned that declining new cases did not mean people should drop their guard.

The WHO said that case numbers last week were on the rise in several countries in the Americas as it stressed that a slowdown worldwide in fresh cases could be the “most dangerous” time in the outbreak.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said more than 70,000 cases have now been reported to the UN health agency this year, with 26 deaths.

“Globally, cases are continuing to decline, but 21 countries in the past week reported an increase in cases, mostly in the Americas, which accounted for almost 90 per cent of all cases reported last week,” he told a press conference in Geneva.

“A declining outbreak can be the most dangerous outbreak because it can tempt us to think that the crisis is over, and to let down our guard.”

He said the WHO was working with countries to increase their testing capacity and to monitor trends.

“We are concerned about reports of cases in Sudan, including in refugee camps near the border with Ethiopia,” Tedros added.

“Like Covid-19, monkeypox remains a public health emergency of international concern, and WHO will continue to treat it as such.”

US worst hit

A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May among men who have sex with men, outside the African countries where it has long been endemic.

More than 42,000 cases have now been reported from the Americas and nearly 25,000 from Europe.

Cases have been reported from 107 WHO member states this year, though 39 have registered no new cases in the past 21 days.

The 10 countries with the highest total number of cases are: the United States (26,723); Brazil (8,147); Spain (7,209); France (4,043); Britain (3,654); Germany (3,640); Peru (2,587); Colombia (2,453); Mexico (1,968); and Canada (1,400).

These countries account for nearly 87pc of global cases.

Where the given dataset was known, 97pc were men, with a median age of 35 years old; 90pc identified as men who had sex with men; and 49pc were HIV-positive, according to the WHO’s case dashboard.

The disease causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Much-needed probe
Updated 12 Oct, 2022

Much-needed probe

If conducted by a committee acceptable to all, a probe has the potential of lowering political temperatures.
Banking on hope
12 Oct, 2022

Banking on hope

THE State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 15pc seems to be based on ...
No resolution in sight
12 Oct, 2022

No resolution in sight

ADDRESSING an election rally in the Indian state of Gujarat on Monday, Narendra Modi had the gall to say that he had...
Shifting sands
11 Oct, 2022

Shifting sands

TWO recent statements from the army chief have given us some insight into what might be going on in the mind of the...
Terror in GB
11 Oct, 2022

Terror in GB

THE chilling recent episode in Chilas, where militants were able to practically hold hostage a sitting...
What next for Nawaz?
Updated 11 Oct, 2022

What next for Nawaz?

FORMER PM Nawaz Sharif wants to return home to lead his party in the next elections. The only obstacles stopping him...