DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 01, 2022

India confirms Asia’s first monkeypox death

Reuters Published August 1, 2022 Updated August 1, 2022 09:55pm
<p>Test tubes labelled “Monkeypox virus positive” are seen in this illustration. — Reuters/File</p>

Test tubes labelled “Monkeypox virus positive” are seen in this illustration. — Reuters/File

India confirmed its first monkeypox death on Monday, a young man in the southern state of Kerala, in what is only the fourth known fatality from the disease in the current outbreak.

Last week, Spain reported two monkeypox-related deaths and Brazil its first. The death in India is also the first in Asia. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency on July 23.

The 22-year-old Indian man died on Saturday, Kerala’s revenue minister told reporters, adding that the government had isolated 21 people who had come in contact with him.

“The person reached Kerala on July 21 but visited a hospital only on July 26 when he displayed fatigue and fever,” Minister K. Rajan said, adding that there was no reason to panic as none of the primary contacts were showing symptoms.

Kerala’s health minister, Veena George, told reporters on Sunday that the man’s family told authorities the previous day that he had tested positive in the United Arab Emirates before returning to India.

India’s federal health ministry had no comment on the death, except for saying that the government had formed a task force of senior officials to monitor monkeypox cases in the country, where local media have reported at least five infections.

Read more: How worried should the world be about monkeypox global health emergency?

The WHO said late last month 78 countries had reported more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox, the majority in Europe.

It says the monkeypox virus causes a disease with less severe symptoms than smallpox and occurs mainly in central and west Africa. The disease is transmitted from animals to humans.

Human-to-human transmission happens through contact with bodily fluids, lesions on the skin or on internal mucosal surfaces, such as in the mouth or throat, respiratory droplets and contaminated objects.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Old habits die hard
Updated 01 Aug, 2022

Old habits die hard

Blurring of institutional boundaries over several years has led to a regrettable situation.
Musical chairs
01 Aug, 2022

Musical chairs

THE recent change of government in Punjab has triggered another round of musical chairs, with the provincial...
Muharram security
01 Aug, 2022

Muharram security

WITH the start of the month of Muharram, authorities throughout the country will need to remain extra vigilant to...
Funding disclosures
Updated 31 Jul, 2022

Funding disclosures

It is time for this matter to be settled so that the political process can move on.
The PTI XI
31 Jul, 2022

The PTI XI

A BIZARRE spectacle is playing out within the hallowed halls of parliament. On Thursday, the National Assembly...
‘Playing with fire’
31 Jul, 2022

‘Playing with fire’

THOSE hoping that Thursday’s over two-hour-long phone call between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping would help cool things...