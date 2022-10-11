DAWN.COM Logo

Low-cost air carrier Fly Jinnah secures operating licence

Dawn.com Published October 11, 2022
<p>A concept photo of an airplane belonging to Fly Jinnah. — Photo courtesy Fly Jinnah</p>

Fly Jinnah (FJ), a low-cost air carrier for domestic routes, on Tuesday announced that it had secured the necessary licenses to start operating flights from the Jinnah International Airport.

FJ is a joint venture between Lakson Group, one of Pakistan’s leading business conglomerates, and the Air Arabia Group — operator of the first and largest low-cost carrier of the Middle East and North Africa. The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) granted it a Regular Public Transport licence last year after approval from the federal government.

In a press release issued today, the company said it had received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and Air Operating License (AOL).

“Securing the AOC and AOL confirms that Fly Jinnah has met all the professional capabilities, adheres to all safety regulations, and has proven safe and secure to operate as a passenger and cargo airline following the completion of rigorous inspections by the PCAA,” the press release reads, elaborating that the airline was in “full compliance” with all technical and operational requirements set by PCAA.

It added that the company would continue to coordinate closely with the PCAA to determine the date for launching airline operations.

FJ Chairman Iqbal Ali Lakhani said a lot of effort had gone into availing the licenses and the company was looking forward to launching its operations and contributing to the economy.

“We thank the PCAA for their support throughout the entire process of obtaining the AOC and we are confident that FJ will add significant value to the air transport sector of Pakistan,” the press release quoted Air Arabia Group CEO Adel Al Ali as saying.

The press release said that to obtain the AOC, the airline had to demonstrate that fully trained and qualified personnel, infrastructure, systems, processes, and procedures were in place to ensure the safety of the public and its employees both on the ground and in the air.

It added that the carrier will start its operations with a fleet that comprises three Airbus A320 aircraft. The press release said the airline will be based in Karachi and serve domestic routes before expanding its network internationally.

Mahmood
Oct 11, 2022 09:48pm
Only with foreign backers with deep pockets will this new carrier keep flying. All other fly-by -night previous Pakistani start-ups which had a skeleton fleet of used aircraf, lacked funding and had poor quality standards, flopped and were grounded within weeks or months. Let's hope it's not the case this time.
M. Saeed
Oct 11, 2022 09:49pm
Only three mid-sized air crafts for a country of 230 million people? What a joke! Where is similar, Serene Air after 6 years of existence?
Gulzar
Oct 11, 2022 09:50pm
Let's see how long this will last and also hope that they don't muddy the respected name.
Muvahib
Oct 11, 2022 10:05pm
Please improve PIA.
Taj Ahmad
Oct 11, 2022 10:09pm
Simply great idea to help and fly with limited income families in Pakistan. PIA is still the best Airlines in the world with good tracks record and tasty foods during flights.
M. Emad
Oct 11, 2022 10:10pm
PIA - 2.
Syed Ahmed
Oct 11, 2022 10:12pm
Fly jinnah is Air Arabia Pakistan
