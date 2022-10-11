DAWN.COM Logo

Finn Allen powers New Zealand to nine-wicket victory over Pakistan in tri-series T20

AFP Published October 11, 2022 Updated October 11, 2022 10:57am
New Zealand's Finn Allen (R) plays a shot watched by Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan during the fourth cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan of the Twenty20 tri-series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 11, 2022. — AFP
Haider Ali plays a shot watched by New Zealand's wicketkeeper Devon Conway during the fourth cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan of the Twenty20 tri-series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday. — AFP
Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson are seen at the toss along with match officials at Christchurch stadium on Tuesday. — Picture via PCB
Finn Allen showed his form ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup by top-scoring for New Zealand with a disciplined batting display in their nine-wicket romp over Pakistan in Christchurch on Tuesday in the tri-series.

Allen blasted six sixes in a tally of 62 off 42 balls as the Black Caps chased down 130-7 with ease at Hagley Oval as New Zealand claimed their second win of the series.

The hosts' victory leaves both Pakistan and New Zealand on two wins and a defeat each, with the Black Caps next facing Bangladesh on Wednesday, also in Christchurch.

The three nations are using the week-long tournament to fine tune for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this month The Black Caps avenged Saturday's defeat to Pakistan with an improved bowling performance before Allen and Devon Conway quickly found their stride in an opening partnership of 117 to set up victory.

After Allen was stumped by Mohammad Rizwan, Black Caps captain Kane Williamson replaced him at the crease to eventually claim the winning single as New Zealand won with 23 balls to spare.

Having guided New Zealand to victory over Bangladesh last Sunday with an unbeaten 70, Conway was again impressive at the crease, grabbing five fours in his unbeaten tally of 49 off 46 balls.

Pakistan were allowed to settle with neither bat nor ball.

New Zealand bowler Michael Bracewell again claimed the man-of-the-match award by taking the key wickets of the prolific opening pair of Rizwan (16) and captain Babar Azam (21), in fine figures of two for 11 from his four overs.

Iftikhar Ahmed top-scored with 27, including three fours.

Tim Southee removed Iftikhar and Mohammad Nawaz with the first two deliveries of the final over, but Mohammad Wasim survived the hat-trick ball.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Wayne Knights (NZL)

TV Umpire: Shaun Haig (NZL)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

M. Emad
Oct 11, 2022 07:59am
New Zealand will Win.
Reply Recommend 0
Dawn
Oct 11, 2022 08:25am
PCB I repeat ..... Pakistan must not participate in the upcoming T20 WC. They will be humiliated along with the fans.
Reply Recommend 0
Desi
Oct 11, 2022 09:17am
Unless the team changes the batting order, we will not win. Rizwan and babar should not open, one has to come down to consolidate the middle order. In power play we score 40-45 which is a recipe for a defeat.
Reply Recommend 0
MKA
Oct 11, 2022 09:18am
The selectors recognize Iftikhar's talent but fail to recognize his performance.
Reply Recommend 0
BS
Oct 11, 2022 09:36am
Newzealand beat the hell out of barber and co
Reply Recommend 0
Tejinderpal Singh
Oct 11, 2022 09:52am
Guess days of playing Zimbabwe on flat, home wickets are over?
Reply Recommend 0
Chintoo Hilariya
Oct 11, 2022 10:05am
This is not on the expected lines. First of all, the team should not be playing at this critical juncture. Defeat at such a time or rather a thrashing can severely dent the morale of the team. In that case, what will Babar and Rizwan do? Be upset or prepare for the World Cup? All the best, we are with you but you should also give us opportunities to support you through thick and thin.
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
Oct 11, 2022 10:44am
NZCT win with consummate ease by 9 wickets. Ramiz Raja must get rid of Shahnawaz Dhani, he is a rank bad bowler and a woeful fielder!
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Oct 11, 2022 11:15am
Pakistan please do not waste my valuable time and money. I subscribed to ESPN+ to watch tonights game and was so disappointed and disgusted at the lack of intent and poor body language. Rizwan's wicket keeping was so bad, he was just not interested. And please Iftikhar needs to go period.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Oct 11, 2022 11:23am
India and Pakistan are most inconsistent teams in this format. On a given day both look amazing on other day they loose massively
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 11, 2022 12:16pm
@M. Emad , It cant save the Bangladesh from out of tournament.
Reply Recommend 0

