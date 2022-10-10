DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 10, 2022

Sheikhupura murders: Five policemen booked, arrested over alleged negligence

Dawn.com Published October 10, 2022 Updated October 10, 2022 10:29am

Five Punjab police personnel have been booked and arrested for their alleged negligence in the Sheikhupura murder case, in which eight villagers were hacked to death last week.

The murders, which were committed using an axe and an iron rod in and around the Hachar village of the city in the early hours of Saturday, took place three days after the suspect had assaulted another man and was briefly detained. The police, however, had let the suspect go following assurances given by his family, resulting in the gruesome murders later in the week.

On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi directed the provincial police chief to conduct a departmental inquiry against the police station’s officials whose failure to take substantive action over the assault led to the murders.

“In light of the inquiry report, a case has been registered and all five officials guilty of negligence have been arrested,” a late-night post on Punjab police’s Twitter said on Sunday.

The tweet said locals had informed police about the suspect injuring people in the area a few days ago.

“Officials responsible for the criminal negligence are not entitled to any concession,” the tweet quoted the Punjab police chief as saying.

On Saturday, the district police officer had suspended the Narang station house officer (SHO) for not taking timely action against the suspect when he tried to attack another citizen around four days ago.

The suspect has been identified as Faiz Rasool, who is said to have been a teacher at a local private school. The murder case against him has been registered on the complaint of Ikhlaq Ahmed, a filling station employee.

The suspect had reportedly been detained by police just days earlier after attempting to attack another citizen with an axe. That citizen had remained unhurt after onlookers intervened and overpowered Rasool. Police eventually released the suspect after his family pleaded that he suffered from mental illness.

Taking notice of the matter, CM Elahi on Sunday blamed the “laziness and negligence” of police, leading to the murders of eight people.

“There is no room for such an SHO and staff in the police department,” Elahi said, as he directed the Punjab police to hold an inquiry into the incident under his own supervision, according to a police statement.

The police statement said the medical examination of the suspect was being conducted to ascertain his mental condition.

Suspect’s arrest

The suspect was arrested after a police constable had noticed him near a filling station, where the policeman had stopped to refuel his motorcycle.

The constable, Zafar Iqbal, had said in his video statement that he saw the suspect in blood-stained clothes, armed with an axe and an iron rod, near the filling station after he had killed two victims.

The suspect had fled the scene on a motorcycle, and the constable alerted the police before starting his chase. The constable pursued the suspect for four to five kilometres before nabbing him.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Aruj
Oct 10, 2022 11:14am
Very unsafe
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Oct 10, 2022 11:16am
If on merit, about 95% of policemen need to be arrested on basis of bribery
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bucking the trend
Updated 09 Oct, 2022

Bucking the trend

IS the Dar factor at play? Or are we missing something that only he can see? The Pakistani currency has appreciated...
Post-flood disaster
Updated 10 Oct, 2022

Post-flood disaster

The deluge was catastrophic, but what may follow could be even worse unless the international community acts fast.
Russian oil option
Updated 10 Oct, 2022

Russian oil option

States that are not major energy producers, like Pakistan, need to craft foolproof energy security policies.
More leaks
Updated 08 Oct, 2022

More leaks

AFTER a week-long lull, the leaks have started again. Two new recordings surfaced on social media on Friday,...
Subsidy for exporters
08 Oct, 2022

Subsidy for exporters

THE government decision to continue massive electricity subsidies for wealthy textile exporters is but a temporary...
Hindutva unleashed
08 Oct, 2022

Hindutva unleashed

ACROSS India, Hindutva — now supported by the state — is bearing its fangs in ever uglier ways. A few decades...