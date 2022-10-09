DAWN.COM Logo

Iran state TV hacked with image of supreme leader in crosshairs

AFP Published October 9, 2022 Updated October 9, 2022 03:42pm
<p>This video image posted on Twitter by hacktivist group Edalat-e Ali (Ali’s Justice) shows crosshairs and flames superimposed on the face of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. — AFP</p>

Hackers backing Iran’s wave of women-led protests interrupted a state TV news broadcast with an image of gun-sight crosshairs and flames over the face of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in footage widely shared online on Sunday.

In other anti-regime messages, activists have spray-painted “Death to Khamenei” and “The Police are the Murderers of the People” on public billboards in Tehran.

“The blood of our youths is on your hands,” read an on-screen message that flashed up briefly during the TV broadcast on Saturday evening, as street protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, again rocked Tehran and other cities.

“Police forces used tear gas to disperse the crowds in dozens of locations in Tehran,” state news agency IRNA reported, adding the demonstrators “chanted slogans and set fire to and damaged public property, including a police booth”.

Anger has flared since the death of Amini on September 16, three days after the young Kurdish woman was arrested by the notorious morality police for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.

“Join us and rise up,” read another message in the TV hack claimed by the group Edalat-e Ali (Ali’s Justice).

It also posted pictures of Amini and three other women killed in the crackdown that has claimed at least 95 lives according to Norway-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR).

Another 90 people were killed in Iran’s far southeast, in unrest on September 30 sparked by the alleged rape of a teenage girl by a police chief in Sistan-Baluchestan province, said IHR, citing the UK-based Baluch Activists Campaign.

One Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps member was killed on Saturday in Sanandaj, Kurdistan province, and a member of the Guards’ Basij paramilitary force died in Tehran from “a serious head injury following an armed attack by a mob,” IRNA said — in killings that raised the death toll among security forces to 14.

‘So many protests’

Iran has been torn by the biggest wave of social unrest in almost three years, which has seen protesters, including university students and even young schoolgirls chant “Woman, Life, Freedom”.

“Videos coming out from Tehran indicate that there are so many protests, in every corner of the city, in small and big numbers,” said US-based campaigner and journalist Omid Memarian on Twitter.

In Amini’s hometown Saqez, Kurdistan, schoolgirls chanted and marched down a street swinging their hijab headscarves in the air, in videos the Hengaw rights group said were recorded on Saturday.

Gruesome footage has emerged from the state’s often bloody response, spread online despite widespread internet outages and blocks on all the major social media platforms.

One video shows a man who was shot dead at the wheel of his car in Sanandaj, Kurdistan’s capital, where the province’s police chief, Ali Azadi, later charged he was “killed by anti-revolutionary forces”.

Angry men then appear to take revenge on a member of the feared Basij militia, swarming him and beating him badly, in another widely shared video.

Yet another video clip shows a young woman said to have been shot dead in Mashhad in the country’s northeast.

Many on social media said it evoked footage of Neda Agha Soltan, a young woman who became an enduring symbol of the Iranian opposition after she was shot dead at protests in 2009.

‘Not afraid anymore’

In the face of the violence and online restrictions, protesters have adopted new tactics to spread their message of resistance in public spaces.

“We are not afraid anymore. We will fight,” read one large banner placed on an overpass of Tehran’s Modares highway, seen in images verified by AFP.

In other footage, a man with a spray can is seen altering the wording of a government billboard on the same highway from “The Police are the Servants of the People” to “The Police are the Murderers of the People”.

Several water features in the Iranian capital were said to have been coloured blood-red, but the head of the city’s municipality parks organisation Ali Mohamad Mokhtari said: “This information is completely false and there isn’t any change in the colours of fountains in Tehran”.

Iran has accused outside forces of stirring up the protests, as solidarity protests have been held in scores of cities worldwide. The United States, European Union and other governments have imposed new sanctions on Iran.

On Amini’s death, Iran said Friday that a forensic investigation had found that she died as a result of a long-standing medical condition, rather than of blows to the head as claimed by activists.

Amini’s father told London-based Iran International that he rejected the official report: “I saw with my own eyes that blood had come from Mahsa’s ears and the back of her neck.”

Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
annie
Oct 09, 2022 03:53pm
May Iran be liberated from the tyrants that currently rule it
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 09, 2022 03:58pm
Islamic nations are collapsing across the world
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Riza Khan
Oct 09, 2022 04:00pm
Revolution. Women revolution. Struggling for their liberty and prosperity. Struggling for inborn rights of Iranian people in general and women in particular. Moral support from us.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Oct 09, 2022 04:25pm
The Israeli Mossad and the CIA are the likely culprits behind it.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Oct 09, 2022 04:29pm
Its seems Iranians have forgotten the lessons from the failed ''American style democracy next door in Iraq, or the civil wars that have destroyed nations like Libya and Syria when people rose up to over throw the dictator, but only themselves becoming destitute, homeless refugees with children drown at sea as they made desperate attempts to reach Europe as they fled their own country. History could be repeated in Iran. But no Gulf country will give them refuge. That's the difference.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Pashtun
Oct 09, 2022 04:45pm
I pray for the success of the Iranian people.
Reply Recommend 0
Ragu
Oct 09, 2022 04:51pm
Persia was once a splendid empire; a few fanatics is all that takes to degrade a nation to the extent, they are willing to kill their own daughters, sisters, wives, and mothers. Can they stop forcing through brutal violence their barbaric views on their own youth.
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Oct 09, 2022 04:53pm
Iranian women want to get rid of Hijabs go back to their skirt-wearing and beach lifestyle of the Shah era. Whereas Pakistani women are embracing Hijab in large numbers.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Oct 09, 2022 04:59pm
Western govts at work...
Reply Recommend 0
Haris
Oct 09, 2022 05:03pm
Hopefully this genuine issue won't get hijacked by "outsiders" like Arab Spring was. But Iranian Govt. is to be blamed for this mess.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Oct 09, 2022 05:55pm
Wake-up Iran, don’t play in the hands of enemies of Iran. Try to ends protest now and let the government work peacefully.
Reply Recommend 0

