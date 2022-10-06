DAWN.COM Logo

Indian-origin family kidnapped in California on Monday found dead, Sheriff says

Reuters | Dawn.com Published October 6, 2022 Updated October 6, 2022 03:49pm
<p>A Merced County Sheriff’s Office poster shows the four family members kidnapped from central California, US in this handout released on Oct 4, 2022. — Reuters</p>

Four members of a California family, including an 8-month-old girl, were found dead in a rural area on Wednesday after they were abducted in the city of Merced on Monday, authorities said.

According to Hindustan Times, the family was of Indian origin and went missing earlier this week.

The victims were identified as the baby, Aroohi Dheri, who was abducted along with her mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27, her father, Jasdeep Singh, 36, and the baby's uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39.

Police say the four were abducted from the family's trucking company in Merced, about 150 miles (240 km) east of San Jose.

“Tonight our worst fears have been confirmed. We found the four people from the kidnapping and they are in fact deceased, Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said in a media briefing.

Sukhdep Singh, a relative of the family kidnapped recently, speaks with the media in Merced, California on Wednesday. — Reuters
Describing the incident as “horribly senseless”, Warnke said that the motivation for the crime was not known yet, adding that they were alerted by a farm worker.

Authorities in Merced County said Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, was a suspect in the family's deaths and was in custody.

They were attempting to speak with Salgado, who was hospitalized after trying to kill himself before being taken into custody, to determine whether another person was involved, Warnke had said during a news conference on Wednesday morning.

“We are devastated. We are shocked. We are dying every moment,” a relative who gave only his first name, Balwinder, said during that news conference.

Warnke said they had notified the family about the deaths.

“We got information from the suspect. We are going to keep that close to our chest at this point, but that suspect has in fact been talking to us,” Warnke said.

Police had shown a surveillance video from outside the trucking company showing a man whose face was obscured by a medical-style mask leading away Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh, then Kaur and her daughter.

Police were alerted to the crime after finding Amandeep Singh's black 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck burning on the side of a county road. While investigating, sheriff's deputies were unable to reach the family and determined they had been abducted, leading them to the trucking business.

Authorities took Salgado into custody after the family's ATM card was used at a nearby bank.

A motive has yet to be determined, the sheriff said.

Syed
Oct 06, 2022 11:42am
Most cruel. RIP
Just@Man
Oct 06, 2022 11:48am
This is really tragic and saddening. So sorry for the loss. Such a cute little baby too. :(
Dragden
Oct 06, 2022 11:57am
Everyone is crazy in the US. Killing South Asians as if they don't have a right to live there
Faheem
Oct 06, 2022 12:00pm
Shame!. Wicked People in Civilized World.... Killing 8 Month old baby
Skeptic
Oct 06, 2022 12:09pm
Suspects could be relatives who had a vendetta against the family. This is horrific. They did not even spare the child.
GreenAura
Oct 06, 2022 12:15pm
That's disgusting. Something is wrong with mankind.
Taj Ahmad
Oct 06, 2022 12:21pm
So sad, RIP.
GettingThere
Oct 06, 2022 12:22pm
Totally heart wrenching. I wish the at least the little baby could have been spared. This world is not short of evil cunts
Amjad
Oct 06, 2022 12:29pm
Horrible!
Shazy
Oct 06, 2022 12:32pm
This is heartbreaking, sad beyond belief….RIP
What the ....
Oct 06, 2022 12:35pm
@Dragden, Please desribe everyone.
Adnan A
Oct 06, 2022 12:35pm
Very tragic
What the ....
Oct 06, 2022 12:36pm
@Dragden, Describe
Dr Asif
Oct 06, 2022 12:39pm
Senseless cruel act of humans
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 06, 2022 12:42pm
Education could eradicate sectarianism. Now people coming from Asia will me onslaught from American.
Zak
Oct 06, 2022 12:46pm
This is what happems when RSS exports its fascist ideology abroad, people start turning against them.
Zak
Oct 06, 2022 12:47pm
@Dragden, Everyone is crazy in the US. Killing South Asians as if they don't have a right to live there Recently Indians in US were promoting RSS ideology and had tractors with modi pictures an anti muslim symbol in Indian union.
Amir
Oct 06, 2022 01:00pm
Majority of immigrants are financially better than locals in the West who live off the state via tiny welfare checks, hence target of jealousy, racial discrimination, kidnappings, murders, etc.
Jp
Oct 06, 2022 01:02pm
It is so sad. So sad that it is happening in country who keep giving lectures to other countries about the Human rights? USA has to be shamed and should look into their country before lecturing other Country.
Civilian
Oct 06, 2022 01:10pm
Heart-wrenching incident
M.Yahya Zafar
Oct 06, 2022 01:21pm
Inhuman & barbaric to the core! Killing a sweet kid too :( Rest in Peace
Hugeman
Oct 06, 2022 01:40pm
@Skeptic, the suspect is a habitual killer who had committed such crimes before.
M. Saeed
Oct 06, 2022 01:43pm
Killing of people is common in the US but, not the little innocent baby of 8 months, who was still to learn walking and talking! A real inhuman animistic act.
Syed Ahmed
Oct 06, 2022 01:58pm
My heartfelt condolences to family and friends losing such aa beautiful family members this tragic way, basically look like business related or money involves Maxican very family oriented hopefully truth comes out soon
Shakil Khan
Oct 06, 2022 01:59pm
Sadly, success of Asians attracts wrong attention from family and friendly enemies
Sam
Oct 06, 2022 02:01pm
What a senseless barbaric act. Condolences to the bereaved family
anokhaa_laadla
Oct 06, 2022 02:07pm
Trump rightfully used to describe these most likely illegal intruders into US from South of border who are criminals, Taoist’s snd murderers. Democratic Biden has ruined all what Trump did about these illegal Hispanic migrants in thousands crossing the border.Biden is also responsible for regimen change in Pakistan.Democrats don’t ever care for Pakistan historically. The single US President whom Saudis rebuffed with a slap on the face about oil prices.
Mushtaq
Oct 06, 2022 02:08pm
something smells Khalistani
Changez Khan
Oct 06, 2022 02:09pm
Very sad news indeed.
Mahmood
Oct 06, 2022 02:19pm
@Hugeman,"The suspect is a habitual killer who had committed such crimes before." Oh Sherlock Holmes,or inspector Poirot in one, how did you reach that conclusion from reading this article?? Where does it say ''he was a habitual killer and had committed such crimes before"? And yet was free and no on the most wanted list of the FBI? Who kills out of 'habit"? You need to get better reading glasses mate and get a real job. Your investigation skills suck!
Imran khan (Mardan) kpk
Oct 06, 2022 02:20pm
Nobody likes people coming to developed countries from a slum infested nation. They were better off living in their slums back in India, at least they were safe there.
M.Jan
Oct 06, 2022 02:26pm
It's terrible news. Let's hope the victims get justice in a country where the color of your skin is still a factor in how you are treated by the justice system.
A Shah
Oct 06, 2022 02:29pm
Heartbreaking!
A Shah
Oct 06, 2022 02:30pm
How can Americans kill a baby? Sick nation!
AZAM AKBAR
Oct 06, 2022 02:32pm
Rest In Peace.
AZAM AKBAR
Oct 06, 2022 02:34pm
Barbarism to the core. Loss of human beings.
Qamar Ahmed
Oct 06, 2022 03:33pm
The civilized people living in a civilized way.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Not
Oct 06, 2022 04:07pm
Opposing Khalistan movement could be behind
Akram
Oct 06, 2022 04:25pm
why is this news in a Pakistani paper?
Bilal lahori
Oct 06, 2022 05:57pm
US is worst country for expats
Dr Ahmad Somearea
Oct 06, 2022 06:27pm
Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Rajiun
Tamza
Oct 06, 2022 06:34pm
@Skeptic, my thoughts too. Contract killing to acquire ‘estate’ California Sikhs control a huge portion of the peach and other fruit farms.
Bunny
Oct 06, 2022 07:09pm
what a sad end to a promising life .
Zeeshan
Oct 06, 2022 07:52pm
@Dragden, your statement about ‘everyone’ is wrong. There are good and bad people everywhere. No one has the right to judge.
Zeeshan
Oct 06, 2022 07:53pm
@Zak, these people were killed by an Illegal immigrant from El Salvador. How is that related to RSS idealogy?
NK
Oct 06, 2022 08:03pm
Gruesome!
Deepak Bali
Oct 06, 2022 08:15pm
@Dragden, have you checked how many people are killed India and Pakistan every minute? Crime is a crime and sees no border brother, US is still far safer places than India or Pakistan to live in.
Kris
Oct 06, 2022 08:49pm
How can anyone even think of taking the life of an 8 month old? Very disturbing. RIP.
rns
Oct 06, 2022 08:58pm
@Akram, because Punjabis also live in Pakistan .
surendra sukhtankar, Troy, Michigan
Oct 06, 2022 09:14pm
@Zak, : You are a very sick man! Suspect arrested seems to be American of Hispanic origin.
VPal
Oct 06, 2022 09:52pm
@Zak, This was a sikh family and I am a sikh. Stop injecting politics into everything. Show some sympathy if you have kindness in your heart
VPal
Oct 06, 2022 09:55pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Get the facts before you jump into conclusions. Normally all you have to say "as you sow so shall you reap". You are a Dr. in what?
Asif
Oct 06, 2022 10:02pm
Ask their relative.
Raja
Oct 06, 2022 10:07pm
@Zak, you are finding RSS faulty for everything and anything. Next you will blame RSS for Pakistani floods also.
Texas Ranger
Oct 06, 2022 10:11pm
Must be a family rivalry.
Ali
Oct 06, 2022 10:14pm
This is prejudice
Cactus
Oct 06, 2022 10:33pm
West can never be safe for desis . RIP
