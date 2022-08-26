DAWN.COM Logo

Uproar in US town as Indians bring bulldozers to parade

Anwar Iqbal Published August 26, 2022 Updated August 26, 2022 10:09am
A picture of a bulldozer with pictures of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a parade held in the US town of Edison to celebrate India's Independence Day. — Photo courtesy Indian American Muslim Council's Twitter
A picture of a bulldozer with pictures of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a parade held in the US town of Edison to celebrate India's Independence Day. — Photo courtesy Indian American Muslim Council's Twitter

WASHINGTON: Edison is a town of about 110,000 people in New Jersey. In the 2000 census, 17.75 percent of Edison residents identified themselves as Indian- Americans.

This is the highest percentage of Indian-American people of any municipality in the United States. So, it’s no surprise that the city’s mile-long commercial belt is called Little India.

Like every year, Edison residents also celebrated India’s Independence Day with day-long rallies, fares, and other cultural events. But this year, Edison’s Indian Americans did something that had not been done before.

Some of them came to the parade with a bulldozer with pictures of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A banner next to Adityanath’s photo on the controversial float described it as “Baba ka Bulldozer.

The rest of the population — 44.10 percent Whites, 43.17 percent other Asians, such as Chinese, Koreans, 7.05 percent African Americans and others — did not understand the significance of this symbol. Not until, the city’s Muslim population – Indians, Pakistanis, and Arabs – explained it to them.

Azra Baig, chair of the South Brunswick’s Human Relations Commission, said at this week’s Township Council meeting that “as someone who is Muslim, I find this terrorizing and harassing, and so does the Muslim community across New Jersey and across the country.” Her remarks were published in the local media.

In India, homes, businesses, and places of worship “are bulldozed because of people’s faith and when they stand up for their rights.” Baig said.

She and other Muslims explained that the bulldozer was a symbol of the ruling BJP’s muscle-power, and “something this hateful should never be included in a parade in Edison.”

The message – that the bulldozer was a symbol of hate against Muslims and other minorities – annoyed Edison residents who demanded an explanation from the parade organisers — Indian Business Association. The organizers, however, did not respond to calls seeking an explanation.

. “That bulldozer was an evil display of bigotry, racism, injustice and prejudice. That was wrong,” an Edison resident told a local news outlet, My Central Jersey.

Dylan Terpstra, operations coordinator of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) New Jersey, told the Township Council meeting that the symbolism could have more far-reaching effects.

“Most people in America don’t understand this is a form of hate. This needs to be condemned, and the organizers need to be told it’s unacceptable; and there should be more of a vetting process,” he said.

Baig said she was concerned that such displays could spread to local schools as well, where Muslims “are often blamed even when fire alarms go off.”

Councilwoman Margot Harris told another local media outlet that even though they participated in the parade, they did not know that the bulldozer was a symbol of hate against Muslims. “But I do find what took place a week ago Sunday to be absolutely hideous, unacceptable,” she said, “Those responsible for putting this on display have to be held accountable and we need some answers about what they plan to do about this going forward,” she said

The councilwoman also called for more education on cultural sensitivity and what kind of symbols were toxic to different cultures.

The Town Council Vice President Joyce Ship-Freeman said she was disturbed by the event. She said if there were a noose in the parade, the council members would not have been walking behind it.

The reaction persuaded Edison’s Indian American Mayor Sam Joshi to declare that symbols of hate and discrimination were not welcome in the township.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2022

Comments (22)
Nambi
Aug 26, 2022 10:07am
Bulldozer parade rocks.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Qureshi
Aug 26, 2022 10:10am
Intolerance, hate and majoritarian rule mindset is now infiltrating the west
Reply Recommend 0
SaneMind1st
Aug 26, 2022 10:10am
Truth. Facts
Reply Recommend 0
P
Aug 26, 2022 10:14am
Well everything is bad for the muslims everywhere.
Reply Recommend 0
Dependent Foreign Policy
Aug 26, 2022 10:19am
Hilarious.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Aug 26, 2022 10:20am
Someone who came with this great idea should patent it.
Reply Recommend 0
suresh pandey
Aug 26, 2022 10:21am
Reprehensible
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif Hussain
Aug 26, 2022 10:28am
Only fake publicity...hiding the brutality in Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Aug 26, 2022 10:28am
Really sad to see the state and suffering of minorities in India
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Aug 26, 2022 10:35am
Bulldozer is not a symbol of hate. It is a symbol of strength to terrorize terrorists.
Reply Recommend 0
GreenAura
Aug 26, 2022 10:36am
Indians don't really understand what civil society is.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Aug 26, 2022 10:37am
Someone is getting the taste of his own medicine.
Reply Recommend 0
DeSilva
Aug 26, 2022 10:46am
How bulldozer is symbol of hate?
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Aug 26, 2022 10:50am
Is it against the law? If not then there is no uproar except Pakistani media.
Reply Recommend 0
Ameer
Aug 26, 2022 10:51am
rule of law still exists in America, unlike India & Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 26, 2022 10:53am
Modi is known as terrorists in USA!
Reply Recommend 0
Alige
Aug 26, 2022 10:56am
Bulldozer zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
N Godse
Aug 26, 2022 10:56am
@Nambi, bigoted attitude don’t go very far, india is made up diverse communities, remember.
Reply Recommend 0
Alige
Aug 26, 2022 10:57am
Love those bulldozers
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Aug 26, 2022 10:58am
Indian-Americans are becoming too arrogant all over USA!
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif, North Carolina
Aug 26, 2022 11:01am
Most Indians and Pakistanis are neighbors and friends here in the US and dont care about such petty and silly stuff. We came to this beautiful country for a better life and prosperous future.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Aug 26, 2022 11:08am
Facts are facts. Muslim Indians are being regularly terrorised by Bulldozer's mindset of BJP India.
Reply Recommend 0

