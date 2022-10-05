DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 06, 2022

10 dead after Indian Himalayas avalanche hits climbers

AFP Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 02:27pm
<p>Rescue team members work near a tunnel after a part of a glacier broke away and caused flood in Tapovan, northern state of Uttarakhand on February 8, 2021. — Reuters/file</p>

Rescue team members work near a tunnel after a part of a glacier broke away and caused flood in Tapovan, northern state of Uttarakhand on February 8, 2021. — Reuters/file

Ten people are confirmed dead after an avalanche struck climbers in the Indian Himalayas, police said on Wednesday, with 18 other members of the expedition still missing.

Several dozen climbing trainees were caught in Tuesday morning’s snowslide near the summit of Mount Draupadi ka Danda-II in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

The Indian air force and local disaster agency were assisting with rescue efforts before heavy snow and rainfall forced them to abandon the search overnight.

“Rescue teams have recovered 10 bodies,” the Uttarakhand state police force said in a statement after operations resumed in the morning.

Fourteen people have so far been rescued from the site of the avalanche, around 4,900 metres (16,000 feet) above sea level, and police said five were being treated at a district hospital in Uttarkashi.

Police footage showed several rescued climbers arriving in the town and walking unassisted while escorted by officers.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed on Twitter that accomplished climber Savita Kanswal, who had summitted Everest earlier this year, was among the dead.

Kanswal was an instructor with the expedition and had been feted by the climbing community for summiting the world’s highest peak and nearby Makulu in just 16 days — a women’s record.

State disaster agency spokesperson Ridhim Aggarwal told AFP that the climbers had been stuck in a crevasse after the avalanche hit.

The Nehru Institute of Mountaineering said the expedition included 34 of its trainees, seven instructors and a nursing assistant.

Two air force helicopters had been sent to the region to assist with the search, senior disaster management official Devendra Singh Patwal told AFP.

Fatal accidents

Fatal climbing accidents are common on the treacherous terrain of the Himalayas, home to Everest and several of the world’s highest peaks.

In August, the body of a mountaineer was recovered two months after he fell into a crevasse while crossing a glacier in the neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh.

And last week, renowned US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson’s body was found on the slopes of Nepal’s Manaslu peak after she went missing skiing down the world’s eighth-highest mountain.

On the day of Nelson’s accident, an avalanche hit on the 8,163-metre (26,781-foot) mountain, killing Nepali climber Anup Rai and injuring a dozen others who were later rescued.

Although no substantial research has been done on the impacts of climate change on mountaineering risks in the Himalayas, climbers have reported crevasses widening, running water on previously snowy slopes, and the increasing formation of glacial lakes.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 05, 2022 02:33pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 05, 2022 02:40pm
R I P.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 05, 2022 03:13pm
Mother Nature sending a clear message to humans
Reply Recommend 0
Kiwi
Oct 05, 2022 03:20pm
Sad. Condolence to their families.
Reply Recommend 0
planettrekker
Oct 05, 2022 07:08pm
These are brave hearts who perished doing what they loved. Bravo, departed summiteers.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahreed
Oct 05, 2022 07:35pm
Walo India is so big. It has got so many states like countries.
Reply Recommend 0
surendra sukhtankar, Troy, Michigan
Oct 05, 2022 09:32pm
very sad indeed. RIP.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More than economics
Updated 05 Oct, 2022

More than economics

Ishaq Dar’s appointment is but a sign of the paradigm shift in economic policymaking.
Dens of corruption
05 Oct, 2022

Dens of corruption

MOST prisons in Pakistan are a microcosm of the inequitable and exploitative world outside their walls. A probe by...
Football tragedy
05 Oct, 2022

Football tragedy

SPORTS arouses the rawest of human emotions. Football is no exception — in fact, the passions on display at...
Cipher inquiry
Updated 04 Oct, 2022

Cipher inquiry

Inquiry will likely end nowhere, or, worse, be used as a tool of victimisation.
Further delay?
04 Oct, 2022

Further delay?

KARACHI Administrator Murtaza Wahab’s announcement that the second phase of Sindh’s LG polls — primarily...
Losing to England
04 Oct, 2022

Losing to England

AFTER tantalisingly close finishes in the fourth and fifth matches against an England side visiting the country for...