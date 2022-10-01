DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 01, 2022

Kabul classroom bombing death toll at least 35: UN

AFP Published October 1, 2022 Updated October 1, 2022 03:04pm
<p>Relatives and medical staff move a wounded girl from an ambulance outside a hospital in Kabul following a suicide bombing at a learning centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of the Afghan capital. — AFP</p>

Relatives and medical staff move a wounded girl from an ambulance outside a hospital in Kabul following a suicide bombing at a learning centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of the Afghan capital. — AFP

The death toll from a suicide bombing of a classroom in Kabul has risen to at least 35, the United Nations mission in Afghanistan told AFP on Saturday.

On Friday, a suicide bomber blew himself up at a study hall in the Afghan capital’s western district of Dasht-e-Barchi as hundreds of pupils were taking tests in preparation for university entrance exams.

The neighbourhood is a predominantly Shiite Muslim enclave and home to the minority Hazara community – a historically oppressed group that has been targeted in some of Afghanistan’s most brutal attacks in recent years.

“The latest casualty figures from the attack number at least 35 fatalities, with an additional 82 wounded,” the mission said in a statement.

Kabul police have so far said that 20 people were killed and 27 others wounded.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack at the Kaaj Higher Educational Centre.

Frequently attacked neighbourhood

The Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan last year brought an end to the two-decade war and a significant reduction in violence, but security has begun to deteriorate in recent months.

Read more: Taliban’s denial

Afghanistan’s Shiite Hazaras have faced persecution for decades, with the Taliban accused of abuses against the group when they first ruled from 1996 to 2001.

Such accusations picked up again after they swept back to power.

Hazaras are also the frequent target of attacks by the Taliban’s enemy, the Islamic State group. Both consider them heretics.

Many attacks have devastated the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood, with several targeting women, children and schools.

Last year, before the Taliban returned to power, at least 85 people — mainly girl students — were killed and about 300 wounded when three bombs exploded near their school in the area.

No group claimed responsibility, but a year earlier IS claimed a suicide attack on an educational centre in the same neighbourhood that killed 24, including students.

In May 2020, the group was blamed for a bloody gun attack on a maternity ward of a hospital in Dasht-e-Barchi that killed 25 people, including new mothers.

And in April this year, two deadly bomb blasts at separate education centres in the area killed six people and wounded at least 20 others.

Education is a flashpoint issue in Afghanistan, with the Taliban blocking many girls from returning to secondary education, while the Islamic State also stands against the education of women and girls.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Untruths and politics
Updated 01 Oct, 2022

Untruths and politics

It would arguably be in the national interest for the Supreme Court to take up the cipher and settle the matter.
Farmers’ protest
01 Oct, 2022

Farmers’ protest

SEVERAL hundred farmers have converged on Islamabad for the last three days to protest against the soaring costs of...
Dasht-i-Barchi bombing
01 Oct, 2022

Dasht-i-Barchi bombing

ON Friday morning, Kabul’s Dasht-i-Barchi neighbourhood was rocked by a terrorist attack targeting an educational...
Avenfield relief
Updated 30 Sep, 2022

Avenfield relief

Accountability cannot continue to be treated like a revolving door in which politicians can be shoved in or pulled out on a whim.
Dar’s plans
Updated 30 Sep, 2022

Dar’s plans

For starters, the country doesn’t have spare dollars to burn.
Another targeted attack
30 Sep, 2022

Another targeted attack

WEDNESDAY’S deadly attack on three Chinese-origin individuals in Karachi’s Saddar area demonstrates the threat...