Two suspected terrorists killed in gun battle in Karachi: police

Four counterterrorism department (CTD) personnel were injured and two suspected terrorists killed during an exchange of fire at the Super Highway in Karachi’s Janjal Goth area, a statement issued by the Karachi Police Media Cell said on Saturday.

The statement, quoting Civil Lines Station House Officer Raja Tariq, said an “encounter” between CTD personnel and “terrorists” took place in the area, in which 45-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector Irfan, 47-year-old constable Arshad Khan, 50-year-old Constable Muhammad Amir and Constable Mola Bux, whose age was around 46-47 years old, were injured.

Meanwhile, the statement added, “two unidentified accused were killed in retaliatory action by the police”.

The wounded were shifted to Aga Khan Hospital while the bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, the statement said, adding the further investigations were under way.