Two suspected terrorists killed in gun battle in Karachi: police

Imtiaz Ali Published October 1, 2022 Updated October 1, 2022 01:00pm

Four counterterrorism department (CTD) personnel were injured and two suspected terrorists killed during an exchange of fire at the Super Highway in Karachi’s Janjal Goth area, a statement issued by the Karachi Police Media Cell said on Saturday.

The statement, quoting Civil Lines Station House Officer Raja Tariq, said an “encounter” between CTD personnel and “terrorists” took place in the area, in which 45-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector Irfan, 47-year-old constable Arshad Khan, 50-year-old Constable Muhammad Amir and Constable Mola Bux, whose age was around 46-47 years old, were injured.

Meanwhile, the statement added, “two unidentified accused were killed in retaliatory action by the police”.

The wounded were shifted to Aga Khan Hospital while the bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, the statement said, adding the further investigations were under way.

Guru
Oct 01, 2022 01:14pm
Suspected means those were nit terrorists.
Reply Recommend 0
GK
Oct 01, 2022 01:22pm
They are Indian militants operating inside Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Oct 01, 2022 01:41pm
Those who want to see Kabul & Taliban, please must visit Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0

