Man held in Karachi's Saddar area for harassing Turkish vlogger

Published September 24, 2022

KARACHI: Police on Friday arrested a man for his alleged involvement in harassing a Turkish vlogger in Saddar.

South-SSP Asad Raza said that the Preedy police received a video clip via Whatsapp in which a man was seen harassing a woman who was making a vlog on Daudpota Road near Honk Kong Centre.

He said that the police searched the place and got confirmation from local shopkeepers about the incident.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the suspect and registered a case against him under Section 509 (uttering any word or making any gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

During interrogation, the police said, he realised his ‘offence’ and ‘apologised’ for his wrongful doing.

The Preedy police said that the held suspect scared the vlogger, who hails from Turkiye, and the video had ‘defamed’ the country as well.

In his video recorded in police custody, the suspect said he was a resident of Khudadad Colony and he felt sorry and seek apology from the vlogger.

The SSP said the held suspect would be presented before a magistrate concerned on Saturday (today).

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2022

