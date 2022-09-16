DAWN.COM Logo

Sindh CM rules out viability of dams to store ‘sea-like’ flood waters

Mohammad Hussain Khan Published September 16, 2022 Updated September 16, 2022 07:09pm
<p>Sinch Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah speaks to reporters in Tando Allahyar on Friday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday differed with suggestions from various quarters over the significance of dams in minimising the devastation caused by floodwater, saying the deluge in the province was too big to be tackled by dams alone.

Speaking to journalists after chairing a meeting in Hyderabad, the provincial chief executive asked those suggesting the construction of dams to explain how the 120 million-acre-feet of water in Sindh could be taken to Tarbela and Diamer-Bhasha Dams.

He also wondered if there was a location in the province where such a large quantum of water could be stored, adding that he was open to “all suggestions”.

“Some experts have also given their input, and one asked why I was drowning the people and said I should divert the water,” he said. “Please tell me how I can keep moving or diverting water like a vehicle.”

However, he added that he was open to suggestions from anyone that could help in dealing with the flood situation.

“Not only the army chief but many others have discussed the construction of dams [to store water],” the Sindh CM said.

Shah, who is a civil engineer by profession, then said: “I have a question for those recommending constructing a dam: Sindh has received 120 MAF of water. Can anyone tell me how this water can be taken to Tarbela or Diamer-Bhasha?”

He went on to say that these were challenging times for the people of the province. “Right now, we need 1.5m tents for shelterless people in Sindh,” he said, adding that around 15m people had been displaced in the province.

He pointed out that the provincial administration was ready to procure more tents and ration bags, which he said, had been ordered through the Utility Store Corporation.

“We have given all government-related exemptions to procure ration bags with our quality control specifications,” he said.

He assured the journalists that the government was working on providing relief to the affected population. “If people are complaining to me about the lack of assistance, that means that I am going to them and have not left them in the lurch,” he argued.

Shah said he realised that people were expressing their grievances. “It is their right to put their demands to the government. They are in distress,” he acknowledged.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood said that his ministry was in touch with the provincial government to restore communication links of roads, adding that five to six districts were still under water ever since the floods entered the province.

The minister appealed to the world to help Pakistan’s flood-hit population, the minister said.

Mahmood said that the government was confronted with both rescue and rehabilitation challenges. “We need to see how to rehabilitate infrastructure for which a mechanism has been prepared. We will try to approach other countries to help us in this regard,” he added.

He maintained that the situation in Sindh was “disturbing” compared to other parts of the country. “We are not getting access and we are unable to reach points to restore connectivity at places”, he highlighted.

He was of the view that people would need to show patience even in the face of problems they were braving.

CM Sindh said that he had discussed with the federal communication minister that National Highway being important artery, should remain open “at all costs”.

Of the Indus Highway, he said, it was submerged under 8-10ft of water in some locations.

He said he had discussed the issue of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway and the two sides had decided to take it forward. He said other big projects like Jamshoro-Sehwan strip of Indus highway, Umerkot-Mirpurkhas and Keti Bunder-Gharo projects came under discussion.

Earlier, the CM discussed various communication/road issues especially Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway (M6) construction in a meeting with the communication minister. Federal Water Minister Syed Khursheed joined the meeting through video link.

CM Shah said that the M6 was part of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and said it had been ignored in the CPEC although it was an important road project. He underscored the need to start constructing this project as soon as possible.

He said that schemes of Sindh province under PSDP-like bridge over Indus river and Thatta-Keti Bunder 190km road should be executed as early as possible.

He regretted that barring Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, all road projects were completed and in absence of this project, the people of Sindh were facing transportation issues.

He said it was for that reason that he kept writing to the then prime minister. He said it was a Rs300bn project but was being built on a BOT (build, operate and transfer) basis.

Shah said the Sindh government had 12 years of experience of public-private partnership (PPP) and the provincial government was building a Rs30bn Malir Express under PPP.

He said the 306km long Sukkur-Hyderabad was being built under PPP mode.

The federal minister assured the chief minister that work on projects under PSDP would be expedited. He said the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway would be built.

He said the motorway involves cost of Rs1.37tr and it would be built on a BOT basis and completed under the public-private partnership mode.

NHA chairman informed the meeting participants that bidding on the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project had been done and now only a decision was to be taken, following which it would be completed in 2.5 years.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 16, 2022 05:28pm
Old and bad habits die hard.
Reply Recommend 0
The Philanthropist
Sep 16, 2022 05:29pm
then drown
Reply Recommend 0
TTA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TTP
Sep 16, 2022 05:33pm
Pakistan is a strong nation, InshaAllah we will bounce back better than before.
Reply Recommend 0
Daanish
Sep 16, 2022 05:39pm
Build dams otherwise Sindh will drown again and again. Hope PPP lose election and interior Sindh wake up.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 16, 2022 05:40pm
Is he an engineer? Kalabagh Dam with 4.5 MAF storage and Indus Basin Dam with 22 MAF storage capacity, would have stored 26.5 MAF of total about 30 MAF of water, that CM Mr. Murad himself quantified as the recent flood water, leaving just 3.5 MAF of flood, which is even less than the normal river flow, if the two dams were allowed to be constructed, which were opposed mainly by Sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Sep 16, 2022 05:45pm
Sindh CM what is your government going to do going forward to prevent this disaster? People of Pakistan would like to know ten action plans you would execute with deadlines to prevent this calamity. Remember, now it needs to be a proactive and Not reactive response.
Reply Recommend 0
Aslam Khan - USA
Sep 16, 2022 05:47pm
Please use experts to decide instead of using you brain. Why not multiple smaller dams?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Sep 16, 2022 05:48pm
Sindh CM is really ignorant.
Reply Recommend 0
Mojo
Sep 16, 2022 05:53pm
Thugs of Sindh
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Sep 16, 2022 06:26pm
Sind never wanted any Dam rather opposed the construction of any - this is a simple history of politics during last 60 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Arun1
Sep 16, 2022 06:30pm
He is right , dams can burst from high pressure . far better to dig artificial lakes as in Sri Lanka , one mile square , 100ft deep along the rivers to store the summer floods
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Sep 16, 2022 06:30pm
I can’t believe he is a Civil Engineer, totally ignorant.
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Sep 16, 2022 06:32pm
Had Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway been built, it could have ensured vital road link to transport urgently needed relief goods & maintain uninterrupted commerce. Also, in these floods that were made worse by rains in Balochistan, South Punjab, & Sindh, large dams would not have helped a great deal. But still the dam(s) could be used to take the edge off the peak flow by spreading it over a number of days.
Reply Recommend 0
IK
Sep 16, 2022 06:34pm
Of course Sindh doesn’t have any space for a dam or for any dam. none of the waderas in the Sindh assembly would want to give their land for the benefit of the people of Sindh
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Sep 16, 2022 06:37pm
If dam in Sindh is not fesible then why you are apposing Kalabagh dam
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Sep 16, 2022 07:05pm
Lack of vision, imagination and education is too obvious in his myopic statement to mention. A thousand small dams and 'bunds' would change the landscape of Sindh and Baluchistan. And Kalabagh upstream would turn the tide once for all.
Reply Recommend 0
Zubair
Sep 16, 2022 07:08pm
@M. Siddique, Not just ignorant, corrupt to the core
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Sep 16, 2022 08:09pm
In the last decade, world has built over 10,000 dams of over 1MAF. In India alone over 400 have been built.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed Ahmad Karachi
Sep 16, 2022 08:09pm
These artificial lakes on Barren land could provide the Tourism activities including camping, fishing, boating, and provide the job opportunities for the locals and will have a great impact on the ecology of the area.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Sep 16, 2022 08:11pm
Need to be educated to design and build dams. Give the contract to the Chinese, they will do it.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Karachi
Sep 16, 2022 08:12pm
@Zubair Apparently, someone has a problem with PPP not with the incumbent CM.
Reply Recommend 0
Alrehan
Sep 16, 2022 08:33pm
Agree with Murad there is no need of dams and following statements of his leader. This was Zardari Statement that dams will destroy whole sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ali
Sep 16, 2022 08:37pm
@Mushtaq Ahmed, He is a civil engineer may be from NED plus Stanford graduate may be an MBA; bottom line is Sindh do not want a Dam. He should consult with US and China and UN to come up with a solution. Even in USA 4000 lives were lost during Katrina hurricane; to save Houston US vote if engineers have no option but to open floodgates of Barker Reservior. Dutch probably will have more expertise to engage and conduct feasibility study with Pak Army core of engineers.
Reply Recommend 0
AK
Sep 16, 2022 08:42pm
This demonstrates that PPP's mindset has not changed an iota from this huge tragedy. Emphasizing on immdediate need for aid and playing the victim; not taking any responsibilities for their failure to plan and execute in the past. Not proposing a plan of action but "willing to listen to anyone" which means not willing to do anything.
Reply Recommend 0
AK
Sep 16, 2022 08:47pm
Sindh has no place for a dam? Maybe he needs to get out more often. How much space can dams take as compared the land under water right now?
Reply Recommend 0
AK
Sep 16, 2022 08:49pm
@Arun1, Spillover lakes are a possible solution, but dams can provide electricty also.
Reply Recommend 0
rumaria
Sep 16, 2022 08:52pm
This is more of a technical discussion and should be done was experts; not by politicians.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Sep 16, 2022 08:57pm
@Alrehan, Agree with Murad there is no need of dams and following statements of his leader. This was Zardari Statement that dams will destroy whole sindh. Yes, live in dream world, don’t let reality near you.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Malik
Sep 16, 2022 08:59pm
@JackJones, his government will loot more and than settled in USA or Europe.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ali
Sep 16, 2022 09:05pm
Tell this ignorant CM. There are no 100% solution to everything. It's about mitigation and lessen the impact.
Reply Recommend 0
nighat
Sep 16, 2022 09:15pm
@AK, Right! Switzerland uses its das as power reserve to produce electricity during electricity shortage. Shah definitely dies not think like an engineer.
Reply Recommend 0
sameer
Sep 16, 2022 09:41pm
Multiple reason for this devastation. Dam shall certainly help in water management, the biggest problem is Contruction and encroachment in the natural water path and Sidh government is culprit. Most of the encroachers are PPP members and some of them are even in parliament.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Sep 16, 2022 09:44pm
No dams then keep yourself in drowning position every year?Karachi -Walla s to give some advice please!!
Reply Recommend 0
Shakeel Ahmad
Sep 16, 2022 09:45pm
Yes I can tell CM how to store water up country.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 16, 2022 09:47pm
Yes. Several very large lakes / water reservoirs can be built across various parts of Sindh. Where there's a will, there's a way. In fact, we should have done that a very long time ago. But Democracy obstructs us.
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Sep 16, 2022 10:31pm
Wonder if the Sindhis will say Jiyay Bhutto as they drown
Reply Recommend 0
Irtaza Malik Awan
Sep 16, 2022 10:41pm
Words like "No," "Impossible," "Can't be done" are only response of PPP to even a mere suggestion of change or positive ideas!
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Sep 16, 2022 10:43pm
Sindh CM is absolutely useless.
Reply Recommend 0

