‘Always responsible for arranging medical care for players’: PCB responds to allegations on Shaheen Afridi’s treatment

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in response to allegations by former cricket skipper Shahid Afridi regarding pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi’s medical treatment in London, has said that the board was committed and “responsible for arranging medical care for all its players”.

In an interview on SAMAA TV programme Game Set Match on Thursday, Shahid claimed that Shaheen was bearing all the expenses for his rehabilitation abroad.

“Shaheen Afridi has gone on his own to England. He has even paid for his own ticket,” the 42-year-old all-rounder said.

“Shaheen is staying in England with his own money. I arranged a doctor for him there and he contacted him. PCB is providing nothing to Shaheen,” Afridi alleged.

However, in a late-night press release the same day, the PCB said that Shaheen was making “excellent progress in his rehabilitation in London” and was on track to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.

“It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment,” it pointed out.

Shaheen is yet to comment on the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the star bowler injured his right knee during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July and missed the second Test of the series as well as Pakistan’s tour of the Netherlands and the recently-concluded Asia Cup.

His rehabilitation period was initially slated to end on Aug 28 but he was then also ruled out of this month’s seven-match T20 series against England at home after Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical panel decided to send him to England as he wasn’t unable to recover from the injury.

Dawn learnt on Wednesday that the authorities at the rehabilitation centre in England will allow Shaheen to start bowling at the start of next month and he will join the squad without having played a match in almost three months as he will also not be part of the Pakistan squad for their tri-series in New Zealand, which also features Bangladesh, ahead of the World Cup.

Fakhar Zaman to depart for London today

Meanwhile, the cricket governing body added that batter Fakhar Zaman will depart for London on Friday to undergo rehabilitation.

“Fakhar had landed awkwardly on his right knee while fielding during the T20 Asia Cup final in Dubai,” it said in yesterday’s press release.

“As per the protocols, the PCB has scheduled his medical appointments with specialists who will be providing the best medical care for his rehabilitation.

“During his stay in London, the PCB will make all relevant logistical arrangements for Fakhar and he will remain under the supervision of the PCB Advisory Panel, which includes Dr Imtiaz Ahmad and Dr Zafar Iqbal, which is also treating Shaheen Shah Afridi,” the PCB added.