Massive blow for Pakistan as pace ace Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

Imran Siddique Published August 20, 2022 Updated August 20, 2022 04:26pm
A file photo of Pakistan’s star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. — PCB

In what comes as a major setback, Pakistan’s star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the T20 Asia Cup 2022 and the England home series, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday.

“Shaheen has been advised four to six weeks rest by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists following latest scans and reports,” the statement read.

It stated that the bowler is expected to return to competitive cricket in October with the New Zealand T20I tri-series, which will be followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.

Shaheen suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month.

“I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is a brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team,” the press release quoted PCB Chief Medical Officer Dr Najeebullah Soomro as saying.

“Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October.”

He said the PCB’s Sports and Exercise Medicine Department would be closely working with Shaheen over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket.

The press release added that the player will stay with the squad to complete his rehabilitation. “His replacement for the Asia Cup will be announced shortly.”

Pakistan will arrive in Dubai on Monday.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 20, 2022 04:25pm
Injuries are part and parcel of any and all sports including the great gentleman's game of cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Aug 20, 2022 04:35pm
paksitan will lose even if he was there
Reply Recommend 0
pasta
Aug 20, 2022 04:36pm
Well that at least gives India's overrated team a chance. They are probably hoping Babar gets injured as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Aug 20, 2022 04:38pm
He is the only who would have taken any wickets, others are loose cannons.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Aug 20, 2022 04:39pm
Good for Pakistan in the long run. Have an old habbit on relying on one man.
Reply Recommend 0
Murli
Aug 20, 2022 04:39pm
Injury and revovery are part snd parcel of the game. Wish him speedy revovery.
Reply Recommend 0
Naim
Aug 20, 2022 04:50pm
Our Shaheen was a guarantee for winning the tournament and him being out will lessen the chances. Still good luck to the team!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Aug 20, 2022 04:52pm
PCB Medical Advisory Committee is bribed by BCCI to declare Shaheen unfit so that India can win the match against Pakistan...
Reply Recommend 0

