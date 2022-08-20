Massive blow for Pakistan as pace ace Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

In what comes as a major setback, Pakistan’s star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the T20 Asia Cup 2022 and the England home series, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday.

“Shaheen has been advised four to six weeks rest by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists following latest scans and reports,” the statement read.

It stated that the bowler is expected to return to competitive cricket in October with the New Zealand T20I tri-series, which will be followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.

Read more: Shaheen’s fitness and World Cup key as Pakistan tackle Netherlands

Shaheen suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month.

“I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is a brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team,” the press release quoted PCB Chief Medical Officer Dr Najeebullah Soomro as saying.

“Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October.”

He said the PCB’s Sports and Exercise Medicine Department would be closely working with Shaheen over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket.

The press release added that the player will stay with the squad to complete his rehabilitation. “His replacement for the Asia Cup will be announced shortly.”

Pakistan will arrive in Dubai on Monday.