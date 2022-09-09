Matthew Hayden appointed Pakistan team’s mentor for T20 World Cup

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has been appointed as the Pakistan team’s mentor for the next month’s T20 World Cup, a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

Hayden will join the national side in Brisbane on October 15, the PCB said.

According to the board, the decision is a continuation of Hayden’s involvement with the national men’s side after he inspired them to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021, defeating India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in the league matches.

Hayden had been appointed alongside South Africa’s Vernon Philander as batting and bowling consultants, respectively, for the last year’s T20 World Cup after becoming PCB chief.

“I welcome Matthew Hayden back in Pakistan colours. He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over,” PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said in a statement.

Raja said the former opener brought with him a wealth of knowledge about conditions in Australia, saying: “I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under.”

Hayden also expressed excitement at joining Pakistan for the mega tournament, according to the PCB statement.

“I am extremely excited to be reuniting with the Pakistan team as their mentor for the T20 World Cup in Australia and can’t wait to join the culture again and feel the spirit of ‘one nation one passion’.”

The Aussie said he witnessed Pakistan’s performance at the T20 Asia Cup, adding that the Green Shirt’s win over India was “brilliant”.

“I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in UAE last year.

“I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about conditions in Australia and can’t wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room.”

The tournament was supposed to be held in Australia in 2020 but was pushed back two years due to the coronavirus. It will now take place between October 16 and November 13.

England, New Zealand, Australia and Afghanistan have been drawn together in Group 1. India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh are clubbed in Group 2.