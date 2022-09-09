DAWN.COM Logo

Matthew Hayden appointed Pakistan team’s mentor for T20 World Cup

Imran Siddique Published September 9, 2022 Updated September 9, 2022 04:07pm
<p>This file photo shows Matthew Hayden. — Photo courtesy: PCB</p>

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has been appointed as the Pakistan team’s mentor for the next month’s T20 World Cup, a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

Hayden will join the national side in Brisbane on October 15, the PCB said.

According to the board, the decision is a continuation of Hayden’s involvement with the national men’s side after he inspired them to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021, defeating India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in the league matches.

Hayden had been appointed alongside South Africa’s Vernon Philander as batting and bowling consultants, respectively, for the last year’s T20 World Cup after becoming PCB chief.

“I welcome Matthew Hayden back in Pakistan colours. He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over,” PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said in a statement.

Raja said the former opener brought with him a wealth of knowledge about conditions in Australia, saying: “I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under.”

Hayden also expressed excitement at joining Pakistan for the mega tournament, according to the PCB statement.

“I am extremely excited to be reuniting with the Pakistan team as their mentor for the T20 World Cup in Australia and can’t wait to join the culture again and feel the spirit of ‘one nation one passion’.”

The Aussie said he witnessed Pakistan’s performance at the T20 Asia Cup, adding that the Green Shirt’s win over India was “brilliant”.

“I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in UAE last year.

“I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about conditions in Australia and can’t wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room.”

The tournament was supposed to be held in Australia in 2020 but was pushed back two years due to the coronavirus. It will now take place between October 16 and November 13.

England, New Zealand, Australia and Afghanistan have been drawn together in Group 1. India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh are clubbed in Group 2.

Comments (10)
Nome Mass
Sep 09, 2022 04:12pm
Undoubtedly the best t20 team in the world and they don’t even have Shaheen it’s scary.
Kanwar
Sep 09, 2022 04:30pm
Right decision
Muzamil
Sep 09, 2022 04:37pm
Welcome back
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 09, 2022 04:45pm
Welcome back to the green shirts club and the green clubhouse. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Farhan
Sep 09, 2022 04:45pm
welcome on board
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Sep 09, 2022 04:46pm
Not sure this young team could follow everything he would be saying - otherwise great choice
Zulfiqar
Sep 09, 2022 06:03pm
Matthew Hayden is the type of personality that every team needs. Great decision by PCB. One of the true greats of the game.
Shoaib
Sep 09, 2022 06:08pm
With return of Shaheen Shah Afridi Pakistan has an edge; replacing Fakhr Zaman with much quicker batsman would make Pakistan finalist!
Dr Fan of cut &paste
Sep 09, 2022 10:15pm
Why imported mentor when local talent is available One side asking international help for flood and paying thousands of dollars to Hayden
Rock Solid 2.0
Sep 09, 2022 10:51pm
@Nome Mass, check today’s result
