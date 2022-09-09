DAWN.COM Logo

India's Kohli surprised himself with drought-ending T20 hundred

Reuters Published September 9, 2022 Updated September 9, 2022 11:41am
<p>India’s Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Afghanistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 8. — AFP</p>

Virat Kohli's agonising wait for an international hundred is finally over and the star Indian batsman is surprised he ended the drought with a century in the game's 20-overs format.

Kohli's unbeaten 122 in Thursday's Asia Cup match against Afghanistan was his first international century since his 70th in a test match in November 2019.

Holders India could not make the final but Kohli is the tournament's leading scorer with 276 runs from five innings including his maiden century in Twenty20 Internationals albeit in a dead rubber.

“I was a bit shocked because this was the format I least expected a century to come in any time soon, but it's all God's blessings,” the 33-year-old said during a mid-innings interview.

“I have been working hard and this was just a moment which was very special for me and the team as well.”

Kohli's return to form augurs well for India ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia beginning next month.

Read: India’s ‘King’ Kohli opens up about mental health struggle amid poor form

Talking at the presentation ceremony later, man-of-the-match Kohli said he did not feel he was out of form despite his prolonged wait for a hundred.

“What actually surprised me was my 60s became failures, which was quite shocking for me.

“I was batting pretty well and contributing, but it didn't seem to be good enough.”

Kohli said the month-long break he took from the game this year did wonders for him and the team environment also helped.

“I went back to the drawing board, came back fresh, came back excited.

“The team management have also had great communication with me through these times, they've kept me very relaxed, kept my perspective right.

"They said 'you just bat and enjoy yourself'[...] So it was just a matter of getting back into the space of enjoyment."

Pasta
Sep 09, 2022 11:28am
Afghanis are paid Indian agents. There is nothing to be proud of here even though Kohli is undoubtedly a great player.
Reply Recommend 0
Gokboru
Sep 09, 2022 11:59am
Worthless runs.
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Sep 09, 2022 12:16pm
That too against Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Sep 09, 2022 12:19pm
Great player excellent person .
Reply Recommend 0
Naya failed state
Sep 09, 2022 12:21pm
What about the floods and aid and thousands of deaths in Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Sep 09, 2022 12:38pm
Congrats. A good batsman indeed but his ever record has been broken by Babar Azam.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 09, 2022 01:02pm
No one can surprise himself..better to change caption.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran khan
Sep 09, 2022 01:48pm
Great player, but really how bad was the Afghanistan team. They could not bat, ball, or field. You can not be so bad within 24 hours, or was there something not right.
Reply Recommend 0
Sga
Sep 09, 2022 02:08pm
Loved watching him score a 100. I think everyone in Pakistan loves Kohli.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 09, 2022 02:08pm
Kohli is an outstanding player.
Reply Recommend 0
Eternal_Dharma
Sep 09, 2022 04:10pm
@Hope786, nope they haven't been. In addition, Kohli doesn't play bi lateral series against teams like Zimbabwe and Netherlands ...
Reply Recommend 0
Asad Amjad
Sep 09, 2022 04:43pm
@Pasta, Well said!
Reply Recommend 0
Kiwi
Sep 09, 2022 05:11pm
A century against a top country like Afghanistan is a big achievement.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Sep 09, 2022 05:30pm
Well done Kohli, let’s bat on your style and play.
Reply Recommend 0
Steve
Sep 09, 2022 06:01pm
@Kiwi, just like Pakistan’s win.
Reply Recommend 0

