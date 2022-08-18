DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 18, 2022

India’s ‘King’ Kohli opens up about mental health struggle amid poor form

AFP Published August 18, 2022 Updated August 18, 2022 03:45pm
<p>In this file photo, Virat Kohli is seen during a World T20 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24, 2021. — Reuters</p>

In this file photo, Virat Kohli is seen during a World T20 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24, 2021. — Reuters

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli, who took his team to unprecedented heights, says he has struggled with his mental health throughout his career, local media reported on Thursday.

The 33-year-old ex-captain built a reputation for in-your-face aggression and exemplary batting, leading his team to the top of the five-day rankings.

But the man dubbed “King” Kohli by Indian media has been plagued by a run of poor form and has been relieved of his captaincy of all formats since late last year after a dismal showing at the Twenty20 World Cup.

Kohli told The Indian Express newspaper that the pressure of his career had at times had a negative impact on his mental health.

“I personally have experienced times when even in a room full of people who support and love me, I felt alone, and I am sure that this is a feeling that a lot of people can relate to,” he said in an interview published on Wednesday.

“It is definitely a serious issue and as much as we try to be strong at all times, it can tear you apart.” Kohli said it was important for athletes to rest and recover from the pressures of sport and reconnect with their “core self”.

“If you lose that connection, it wouldn’t take very long for other things to crumble around you.” His comments came just months after he revealed he had struggled with depression after failing to score runs during an England tour in 2014.

“It’s not a great feeling to wake up knowing that you won’t be able to score runs… I felt I was the loneliest guy in the world,” he said on a podcast with English commentator Mark Nicholas in February.

Kohli, one of the world’s highest-paid athletes, has not scored a century in any format since 2019.

After being rested for the recent West Indies tour, he has now been named in India’s T20 squad for the Asia Cup that starts with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 18, 2022 03:49pm
Joke of the century,
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Aug 18, 2022 05:05pm
So having huge amount of money does not constitute for being happy. Good lesson for those who cry here of missing out ipl
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The fall guy
Updated 18 Aug, 2022

The fall guy

Maryam’s public distancing from Miftah over recent fuel price hike is quite uncalled for.
Never-ending scourge
18 Aug, 2022

Never-ending scourge

POLIO eradication efforts in the country appear to have suddenly taken a giant leap backwards. A day after...
Frozen Afghan funds
18 Aug, 2022

Frozen Afghan funds

WITH Afghanistan facing a humanitarian catastrophe and economic collapse, the American decision to not release ...
No end to hostility
Updated 17 Aug, 2022

No end to hostility

It is time for all parties to rise above petty tactics and hostilities for political gains and pull country back from brink.
Deadly accidents
17 Aug, 2022

Deadly accidents

TWO horrific accidents on Tuesday, which resulted in high death tolls, illustrate the dangers people face while ...
New banknote
17 Aug, 2022

New banknote

PAKISTAN has a new currency note to mark the diamond jubilee of independence. The 75-rupee banknote, issued by the...