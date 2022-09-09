DAWN.COM Logo

Rupee continues downward trend, falls by Rs2.76 in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published September 9, 2022 Updated September 9, 2022 02:55pm

The rupee, which has been declining for nearly a week, fell by Rs2.76 against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday.

The PKR closed at Rs228.18 per dollar, depreciating 1.21 per cent from yesterday’s close.

Mettis Global Director Saad bin Naseer said the exchange rate was under pressure because of payments and a demand-and-supply gap.

He added that the system would remain under pressure due to quarter-end payments. “Some oil payments were made this week. Besides this, the gap in [rates] between the interbank and open markets had widened significantly due to which bankers gradually increased the dollar rates.

“Remittances are slow, exporters [are] on hold, plus banks are quoting way higher bid prices to exporters and it’s also the reason for panic,” he elaborated.

However, there was no panic in the interbank market today and the greenback was available, he said.

Naseer suggested that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increase the rates of Roshan Digital Account (RDA) to attract dollar inflows. “The momentum [of dollar inflows] has slowed because the RDA rates have not been changed compared to the US Treasury bonds,” he commented.

Head of Research at Tresmark Komal Mansoor also said the difference between the interbank and open markets was increasing and pressure was building.

“Momentum is on the upside and increased import bill on account of food and other essentials will add to the pressure,” she commented.

Mansoor said that according to a poll conducted by Tresmark, 35pc of analysts said they saw USD/PKR between 226-235 by the end of the current month.

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (Ecap) General Secretary Zafar Paracha said exporters had been holding their payments because of the wide difference in rates between the markets.

“Banks had been trying to control the rate for several days … They have now started increasing their rate so it is expected that exporters will start releasing their payments.”

Paracha also attributed the decline in the rupee’s value to smuggling, saying the market had “never before seen smuggling on this scale”. The greenback was being smuggled to Afghanistan and Iran, he said and called on the government to revisit its trade policies regarding the two countries.

He said that inflows from friendly countries, which were expected after the International Monetary Fund’s deposit, had not been received yet while foreign governments were also not sending funds for flood relief efforts because of political uncertainty.

The Ecap general secretary warned that the situation may worsen in the coming days and called on all stakeholders to sit together to discuss how to bring economic stability.

The PKR has lost Rs6.82 from Sept 2-8, with the dollar becoming expensive by Rs4 in the last two days alone.

According to financial data and analytics portal Mettis Global, the local currency lost 25.62pc of its value against the greenback during the last 52 weeks.

Dr. Malaria Se Beemar
Sep 09, 2022 11:43am
So it begins - rally for new all time high...
Reply Recommend 0
Anila Qadri
Sep 09, 2022 11:48am
Thank you so much PDM for fixing the economy and making us more vulnerable!
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Sep 09, 2022 11:54am
Investors don’t trust thieves in power.
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Sep 09, 2022 12:01pm
Black Market Mafia winning 250 soon
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Sep 09, 2022 12:12pm
High court order worsening the situation of the country. People want peace not to corner the most popular Leader of the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 09, 2022 12:31pm
What else you expect from the present government?
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Sep 09, 2022 12:44pm
Actions of Neutral will sink Pakistan including the Pak rupee ,
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Sep 09, 2022 01:22pm
Until ground realities change dollar will not stabilize
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 09, 2022 02:07pm
The Rupee's is moving fast towards milestone mark 300. The currency is trash.
Reply Recommend 0
Zain
Sep 09, 2022 04:06pm
This is the only thing progressing.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Sep 09, 2022 04:07pm
Bring back IK to stop this slide or else we may touch 250 for a dollar, honest economic policies needed..
Reply Recommend 0
Ladla
Sep 09, 2022 04:11pm
@Hindsight, it is not that simple, the main reason is relentless thirst of weapons buying by Pakistan . Someone has to pay for it all. Enjoy your upgraded F16s.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastforward
Sep 09, 2022 04:48pm
So long as imports are greater than exports + remittances, rupee will slide. There is no scope for surprise.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Sep 09, 2022 04:57pm
This imported govt can't do anything right. Dollar is losing internationally, and here it is rising.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 09, 2022 05:54pm
Underr pdm it will cross 300
Reply Recommend 0
Average Aadmi
Sep 09, 2022 08:08pm
@Hindsight, Government begs. Army spends. People go hungry. That is Pakistan in nutshell.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Sep 09, 2022 10:40pm
The Turkiye lira went from 1.75 to 18.25 USD in 10 years. At that rate PKR would be 950 per USD now. Or perhaps a few more tears. A recalibration may be necessary. Turkiye has a much stronger economy and member of NATO. Pakistan is. ????
Reply Recommend 0

