Ali Wazir to record statement today

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 9, 2022 Updated September 9, 2022 10:35am

KARACHI: Interned Pashtoon Tahafuz Movement leader MNA Ali Wazir will record his statement before a court in a four-year-old case of alleged ‘sedition’ on Friday (today).

Judicial Magistrate (South) Ms Tahmina will record the PTM leader’s statement under the Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

On Thursday, the investigating officer of the case produced Ali Wazir before the magistrate and requested to record his statement under Section 164 CrPC. However, defence counsel Abdul Qadir raised the objection that he had not been provided copies of the documentary evidence, including the statements of his client and witnesses recorded by the police under Section 161 of the CrPC. He requested deferment of recording of his client’s statement.

The magistrate granted the request and fixed Friday for recording the statement.

According to the interim challan filed with the ATC-XII, Ali Wazir while addressing a public gathering in a Boat Basin flat in 2018 defamed the state institutions inducing people to wage a war against the state, thus committing sedition.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2022

Comments (2)
Kk
Sep 09, 2022 11:40am
Release Ali wazir
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Sep 09, 2022 06:08pm
I guess imran khan damaged the state more than Ali wazir
Reply Recommend 0

